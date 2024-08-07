EventsArtsMovies & TVDH Community Partnership

VIFF Centre reopens with major upgrades and Total Cinema this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Aug 7 2024, 7:13 pm
VIFF Centre reopens with major upgrades and Total Cinema this month
Blade Runner 2049 | Jurassic Park (VIFF/Submitted)

One of our favourite movie theatres in Vancouver is reopening this month with major upgrades, and they’re welcoming audiences back with some timeless films.

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is presenting Total Cinema from August 17 to September 20, in the lead-up to this year’s highly anticipated festival.

The celebratory series at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre will spotlight “everything that makes going to the movies special, with an eclectic selection of classic films that demand to be seen on the big screen.”

Total Cinema is also a showcase of the many technological improvements completed inside of the downtown theatre.

“The VIFF Centre is back, and better than ever,” said VIFF in a release. “After eight weeks of upgrades to the Vancity Theatre, VIFF’s year-round venue will reopen to the public on August 17.

“With new state-of-the-art 4K laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive sound, a brand new screen, and refurbished seats, the refurbished Vancity Theatre is a paragon for everything you would want from a movie house, an exemplary independent space for filmmakers and audiences alike.”

Since opening nearly 20 years ago, the VIFF Centre has welcomed over 600,000 film lovers through its doors.

vancouver international film centre viff exterior

Seymour Street entrance of the Vancouver International Film Festival Centre. (VIFF)

VIFF is showing off the exciting capabilities of its new technology with Total Cinema, featuring films known for their bold use of sound, colour and spectacle.

Highlights of the series include multiple Oscar-winner The Last Emperor, colour-saturated cult-classic Speed Racer, a rare screening of Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, and a new 4K restoration of Stop Making Sense

Fans will also want to get their tickets for epics like Lawrence of Arabia, Inception, Blade Runner 2049 and There Will Be Blood. The full schedule can be found online.

Gravity

Gravity (VIFF/Submitted)

The Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is continuing its mission of bringing the best in the latest art-house releases to the city. Head to VIFF Centre to see acclaimed films such as the romantic lesbian musical comedy Chuck Chuck Baby and the powerful residential school documentary Sugarcane.

Other new releases to add to your viewing calendar include Agnieszka Holland’s emotional Green Border, Spanish legend Victor Erice’s Close Your Eyes, and Jacob Azazel’s critically lauded His Three Daughters, starring Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Nelson.

Chuck Chuck Baby

Chuck Chuck Baby (VIFF/Submitted)

VIFF Total Cinema Series

When: August 17 to September 20, 2024
Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10-$16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
