Bard on the Beach kicks off 35th season of summery Shakespeare

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 5 2024, 6:25 pm
One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows.

Bard on the Beach is kicking off the festival’s 35th season on Tuesday, June 11, with romance, tragedy, and farce onstage under the iconic white tents.

According to Founding Artistic Director Christopher Gaze, this year will have something for everyone to enjoy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @bardonthebeach

“We’re very excited about our 2024 Season,” said Gaze in a release. “With comedy, music, romance, and drama, there’s something for everyone, whether they’re a committed Shakespeare fan or have never been to the theatre before.

“We’re so thrilled to work with some of Canada’s finest theatre creators to present a unique and diverse season that will make you laugh, make you think, and move you deeply – all in equal parts.”

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach/ Facebook

Bard on the Beach will open this month with an all-new production of Twelfth Night. Immerse yourself in a thrilling carnival world full of love, laughter, adventure and self-discovery. Diana Donnelly has directed the show, which features music by Vancouver singer-songwriter Veda Hille.

Also on the mainstage is a modern-day-set Hamlet, Shakespeare’s classic tale of vengeance, loyalty, and loss, directed by Stephen Drover.

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach/Facebook

On the Howard Family Stage is The Comedy of Errors, a hilarious story about mistaken identity and marriage strife, directed and adapted by Rebecca Northan.

Jivesh Parasram has also adapted Measure for Measure for the Family Stage, and audiences will be transported to contemporary Vienna, where premarital dancing is forbidden.

Bard on the Beach is also bringing back several crowd-pleasing special events throughout the summer, including Bard Fireworks nights, Talkback Tuesdays, Wine Wednesdays, Family Days, and Bard Pride Day.

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach (Becky Verbruggen/Submitted)

Bard on the Beach

When: June 11 to September 21, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online

