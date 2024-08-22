Canada’s epic weeklong celebration of burgers, Le Burger Week, is returning next month.

From September 1 to 8, diners across Canada will be able to try some creative and truly mouth-watering patties.

Now in its 13th year, Le Burger Week will see hundreds of local eateries serving everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

The festival, which first launched in Montreal, has since expanded to include restaurants in Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon.

The week-long affair concludes with the crowning of the burger champions, as voted for by diners. Awards up for grabs include the “most popular in Canada” and the original “best by province.”

“As we gear up for the 13th edition of Le Burger Week, it’s incredible to reflect on a journey I never imagined would extend beyond the first year. What began as a simple celebration of burgers has blossomed into a powerful platform that champions hundreds of Canadian restaurants,” said Na’eem Adam, co-founder of the festival.

“It’s truly rewarding to see how this festival has grown, continuing to honour the passion and creativity that local chefs bring to their communities through every dish.”

A full list of all participating restaurants is set to drop next week, so watch this space!

When: September 1 to 8, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Canada