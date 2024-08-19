FREE Taiwanese fest coming to downtown Vancouver this month

TAIWANfest is returning to downtown Vancouver this month, and there will be plenty for guests of all ages to enjoy.

The popular annual cultural celebration will take place from August 31 to September 2 at several locations, including šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Granville Street, the Annex, and the Vancouver Playhouse.

This year’s festival theme is “Becoming Me,” exploring the cultural and historical connections between Taiwan, Spain, and Canada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAIWANfest Vancouver (@taiwanfest)

“Human migration has a long history,” said Charlie Wu, Managing Director of TAIWANfest. “How should we look at the words spoken by our ancestors in the past, and how will the words we speak now be looked at in the future?

“Spain has influenced Mexico, the Philippines, and Taiwan; exploring these histories of human migration is not only a fun experience but also an inspiration for the diverse Canadian society we live in.”

Visitors can experience the connection between Taiwan and Spain through free live music and performances, children’s activities and art markets, and public talks.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer festival in Vancouver without the variety of food trucks on site serving up delicious eats for guests. Taiwanese food stands and a Taiwan bar can be found at 600-700 Granville Street, and a beer garden is being set up at Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

A highlight of TAIWANfest 2024 is Flamenco de Formosa, a flamenco dance of the Taiwanese on September 1 at the Vancouver Playhouse. Hsueh Yu-Hsien, member of Ballet Nacional de España and the director of Taiwan’s Genio Dance Company, will spotlight how the language of dance creates a dialogue between Taiwanese and Spanish culture.

Chia-Wei Hsu’s documentary A Performance in the Church will also be screened during the festival. The doc tells the story of the discovery of the complete foundations and burials of Todos los Santos Church on Heping Island off northern Taiwan.

And make plans to check out the lineup of artists at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square throughout the long weekend, including Taiwanese indie band Lilium. The group is known for blending traditional Taiwanese music with various modern genres in a new experience that will delight all music fans.

When: August 31 to September 2, 2024

Time: Noon to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), noon to 6 pm (Monday)

Where: Various locations, including šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Granville Street, Vancouver Playhouse and The Annex at Orpheum

Cost: Free (though Flamenco de Formosa is a ticketed event)

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of TAIWANfest Vancouver