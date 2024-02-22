Kings of Leon will rock out in Vancouver on new world tour this summer

Vancouver is the place to be this summer for great live music, and we can now add the Kings of Leon to the growing list of shows.

The three-time Grammy winners are bringing the Can We Please Have Fun World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, August 31.

Fans can also rock out with Kings of Leon in Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kings Of Leon HQ (@kingsofleonhq)

Kings of Leon’s latest tour is in support of their ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, which is coming out in May. The multi-platinum rockers have also released the first single off the album, Mustang, to get fans pumped for their new music.

The Juno Award winners have won over fans worldwide since their debut in 2003, selling over 20 million albums and 40 million singles. Kings of Leon are known for massive hits like “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody” and have headlined major festivals, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury.

When: August 31, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting Friday, March 1 at 10 am