Aritzia reveals dates for this year's warehouse sale in Vancouver

Shoppers, take your marks!

Artizia has finally revealed the dates for this year’s warehouse sale in downtown Vancouver.

It’s starting Tuesday, August 27, and running until Monday, September 2.

As always, shoppers can expect steep markdowns of 50% to 90% on clothing, shoes, and accessories from the Canadian retailer.

The mega-popular sale typically draws huge crowds, with bargain hunters lining up before opening to score the best deals. But you don’t have to brave the lineups if that’s not your jam — going in the afternoon once the sale is already open typically results in less waiting.

The sale happens every Labour Day weekend at the Vancouver Convention Centre. It features a DJ, communal change rooms, and constantly refreshed clothing racks. Those who can handle the sensory overload often boast of great scores in haul videos posted online afterward.

Will you search for a deal at this year’s Aritzia Warehouse Sale? Let us know in the comments.

Aritzia Warehouse Sale

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West –1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: August 29 to September 2

Time: 7 am to 9 pm August 27 to 31; 9 am to 7 pm September 1 and 2

Cost: Free admission, but there may be a lineup