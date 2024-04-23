Summertime was made for dining on patios with friends, and what better way to do so than by sipping on chilled gin and tonics and indulging in fresh seafood dishes?

Como Taperia, the acclaimed Spanish tapas spot in Mount Pleasant, is helping diners get ready for the warm weather and good times by bringing back its Patio Paella series.

Teaming up with the Paella Guys, Como will invite guests to try out the Spanish catering company’s signature Paella Mixta (a combination of both chicken and seafood).

The summer patio Paella series will start up on the restaurant’s patio, rain or shine, over Victoria Day weekend on Sunday, May 19.

“We absolutely love working with Chef Javier Blanc and his team and with this being our third Patio Paella Series, we are definitely turning this into an annual event,” said Shaun Layton, co-owner of Como Taperia, in a release. “We already have regular guests from past years who buy tickets as soon as they go on sale.”

The Paella Guys’ signature dish is made with chicken, shrimp, jumbo prawns, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, garlic, saffron, and olive oil. Each finished plate comes with housemade garlic aioli, and guests will be able to watch the dish being prepared live in a massive 60-person steel pan as part of the experience.

You’ll also be able to sip on Como’s refreshing drink offerings and discover the new food menu by executive chef Rafael Racela.

Mouthwatering options include Costillas Fritas, with fried pork ribs with an orange sherry glaze; Pulpo Con Papas with Spanish octopus, confit potatoes, and a sauce made with red wine, pimenton, and fino sherry; and Milanesa de Cerdo featuring fried pork collar, fermented radish, fennel, and salmorejo.

Tickets for the Patio Paella Series are on sale now and include an individual-sized serving of Paella Mixta. Dates are limited with three seatings each afternoon, so get yours today before they sell out.

Como Taperia Patio Paella Series

When: May 19, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 21, August 4, August 18, and September 1, 2024

Time: Seatings at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm

Where: Como Taperia, 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $28 plus tax and gratuity per person

With files from Dished staff.