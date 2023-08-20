20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 21 to 27

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’re heading towards the end of August, so let’s not waste a single moment of fun! Plan your week with our rundown of 20 great events happening in and around Vancouver from August 21 to 27, including the Granville Block Party, Pet-A-Palooza, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The West Coast’s largest pet festival is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time.

Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog will take over Yaletown on Sunday, August 27. The free event features interactive activities, photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends. And of course, the outdoor event is pet-friendly, so make sure to bring along your furry family members.

When: August 27, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Pan Pacific Vancouver is serving up live jazz, a decadent dinner buffet and stunning waterfront views every Saturday night. Acclaimed local musicians will set the mood while you dine on a mouthwatering array of dishes. Just make sure to save room for dessert.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pan Pacific Vancouver Hotel – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $72 for adults, $68 for seniors and $36 per child ages 6 to 12 years, plus taxes. Reserve online

What: The Polygon Gallery’s popular Deckchair Cinema takes place throughout the summer on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday until August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

What: Granville Block Party, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA), will transform the intersection of Granville Street and Robson Street into a pedestrian-only party.

Attendees will enjoy live music, market vendors, art demos and workshops, and more. And bring your dancing shoes as the lineup of Block Party headliners include favourites The Boom Booms, Public Disco, Van Vogue Jam, Tonye Aganaba, and Missy D.

When: August 26 and 27, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District — Intersection of Granville Street and Robson Street

Cost: Free

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Spokane Indians from August 22 to 27 with themed games, including Superstar Series with Ron Cey on Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting MOSAIC, PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday presented by Sleep Country, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with mini bats giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: August 22 to 27, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Still soaring high from playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and looking for another way to celebrate your love of Link? Check out the candlelight Legend Of Zelda tribute concert coming to Vancouver this month.

The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Friday, August 25. It’s really going to Hy-rule!

When: August 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Sam Smith is a multi-platinum, Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning artist/songwriter. Their GLORIA The Tour is their first North American run since 2018.

Jessie Reyez, who guests on Smith’s album of the same name, will be the special guest on most of the dates, including in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

When: August 22, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 1931 Gallery Bistro at Vancouver Art Gallery will be offering a whole new reason to check out the patio space after seeing an exhibition!

Starting August 22, the restaurant will be extending its opening hours and adding a brand new happy hour menu that’s sure to take your dining experience to new heights. The menu will be available seven days a week from 5 pm to 8 pm — except for Tuesdays, when happy hour lasts all day.

You will also be able to enjoy live performances from local jazz performers every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday as you indulge in incredible food, take in the stunning city views, and enjoy the enchanting ambience.

When: Daily

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1931 Gallery Bistro, Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

What: BC Lions continue their CFL season at BC Place this summer. Roar on the home team as they welcome the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on August 26, 2023.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: After topping the Billboard album charts and releasing his fifth studio album, HOPE, Michigan rapper Nate Feuerstein (stage name NF) is going on a massive 47-show tour across Canada, Europe, the UK, and the US.

Garnering a dedicated fan base over the years, the rapper’s latest project has garnered over a million streams on Spotify, with hits like “HAPPY,” “MOTTO,” and the titular track, “HOPE.”

When: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster starting at $56

What: The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday until August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

In addition to DJs and live music, the temporary summer patio will offer a chill space to enjoy sips and snacks right in the heart of Vancouver.

When: Every Thursday and Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

What: Music from the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z series will be performed by a full orchestra, while storylines from both TV shows will be played in HD on a giant screen.

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure was created and produced by Overlook Events, and the concert originally debuted in Paris in 2018 as part of the 30th anniversary of the series in Europe. Attendees at the Orpheum will hear a 60-piece orchestra, live vocals, and music from Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi.

When: August 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The ABBA Dancing Queens Drag Lunch, a Mamma Mia!-inspired foodie experience, is coming to Vancouver.

This boozy experience offers two different seatings and gives guests the chance to jump straight into the past and experience ABBA for themselves.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm or 5 to 7 pm

Where: 1110 Howe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $65 per person; purchase online

What: Southlands Grange, in partnership with The Collective Market and Vancouver Food Truck Festival, is hosting Summer Nights at Southlands. The exciting summer evening market at the Market Square in Southlands Tsawwassen features local vendors, street entertainment by Firebelly Productions and the Carnival Band, Twixter Balloons, face painters and more. Plus, guests can unwind at the beer garden hosted by Four Winds Brewing or enjoy delicious fare from the food trucks on site.

You can also support local vendors by shopping for fresh, sustainable, and locally sourced products at Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers Market. Treat yourself to fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and handcrafted apothecary items.

When: Summer Nights at Southlands on August 26, 2023. Farmers Market is held every other Saturday until November 11, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Summer Nights), 10 am to 2 pm (Farmer’s Market)

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6388 Market Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free

What: Head down to New Westminster’s waterfront this weekend for the city’s second annual Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival.

This free event is presented by the Hyack Festival Association and features a day full of activities, entertainment, and of course, a huge fireworks display at the end of the evening.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9:30 pm. The fireworks display will begin sometime between 9 and 9:30 pm

Where: Westminster Quay, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: On Saturday, August 26, the sixth annual Monstercat Compound will bring an outdoor block party to Railtown with live performances and interactive experiences.

Headliners include Crankdat, an international touring artist with nearly a quarter of a billion total streams; Blanke, who was chosen as the Break Out Artist of 2019 on the Subreddit R/EDM’s best of 2019 list; and Nostalgix, a Vancouver-based producer, writer, and rapper with roots in the Canadian dance music scene and born in Iran.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: Railtown, Vancouver

Admission: Free with RSVP, VIP passes are also available. Purchase online

What: Multi-platinum and Juno-nominated artist Vance Joy will perform at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby on Friday, August 25.

Joy is best known for his worldwide smash hit, “Riptide,” off his debut EP, God Loves You When You’re Dancing, and featured on his first studio album, Dream Your Life Away. The catchy track holds the record for the most weeks in the top 100 of the ARIA Singles Chart.

When: August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Attendees will be able to stroll over three kilometres of pathways through 20 acres of farmland while discovering 45 varieties of sunflowers. There will also be other summer flowers and a large field of barley to explore, as well as a food truck on-site daily.

There will also be plenty of chances to grab an Insta-worthy photo, and make sure to stop by the U-pick field to select from five varieties of sunflowers to bring home.

When: Tentative opening of August 22 to September 17, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: 5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz

Tickets: Various prices, free for infants two and under. Purchase online

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows.

Bard on the Beach’s 34th season includes a British invasion, a vast historical drama, a tale of political intrigue, and an immersive theatre piece drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Guests will enjoy artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free