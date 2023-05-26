EventsArtsConcertsCuratedPop Culture

A candlelight "Legend of Zelda" tribute concert is coming to Vancouver

Still soaring high from playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and looking for another way to celebrate your love of Link? We have a concert announcement for you that’s really going to Hy-rule!

A candlelight Legend Of Zelda tribute concert is coming to Vancouver this summer and gamers and music lovers will want to check it out.

The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Saturday, June 4.

Tickets range between $30 and $64, with the shows being held at the Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Vancouver.

The melodic setlist includes iconic tracks from eight titles in the long-running Nintendo series:

  • The Legend of Zelda (1986) – “Title Theme”
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (1993) – “Main Theme”
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) – Medley
  • The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000) – “Prelude of Majora’s Mask” and “Termina Field”
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (2002) – Medley
  • The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (2006) – Medley
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (2011) – Medley
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017) – Medley

Fever is also producing and hosting the upcoming Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary celebration concert, featuring songs from The Wizard of OzBatman, and Friends.

So Gor-on and get your tickets before they sell out!

Candlelight: The Best of Zelda

When: August 26, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm
Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

