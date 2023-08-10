One of the Lower Mainland’s most popular floral celebrations is moving to a new location in the Fraser Valley this month, and the sights are definitely worth the drive.

Harrison Sunflower Festival is scheduled to open for its inaugural season on Tuesday, August 22 in Agassiz, near Harrison Hot Springs.

Sunflower lovers won’t want to miss the awe-inspiring natural beauties grown by the Onos family, founders of the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, which they ran for the last five years.

“My family and I are thrilled to have acquired our own piece of land to host the new festivals and explore other agritourism opportunities, all while returning to our roots where the flower magic first bloomed,” said Kate Onos-Gilbert in a release. “We can’t wait to welcome flower enthusiasts to this stunning new location.”

Attendees will be able to stroll over three kilometres of pathways through 20 acres of farmland while discovering 45 varieties of sunflowers. There will also be other summer flowers and a large field of barley to explore, as well as a food truck on-site daily.

There will also be plenty of chances to grab an Insta-worthy photo. Photo props are spread around the site including playful swing sets, antique tractors, and horse carts.

Visitors can also snap a pic on vintage bicycles, in a ’50s convertible, and a 1965 Airstream trailer. You can even climb aboard raised platforms for the perfect family portrait.

Make sure to stop by the U-pick field to select from five varieties of sunflowers to bring home. You can also pick up fresh-cut sunflowers, sunflower seeds, ice cream, snacks, local garlic, and more from the field-side Farm Store.

And for more nature fun, make plans to visit the Harrison Pumpkin Festival slated to launch on September 29.

When: Tentative opening of August 22 to September 17, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: 5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz

Tickets: Various prices, free for infants 2 and under. Purchase online