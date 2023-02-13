Vance Joy is playing at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver’s summer concert season is fast approaching, and a beloved Australian singer-songwriter is part of the stacked lineup of acts coming to town.

Multi-platinum artist Vance Joy will perform at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby on Friday, August 25.

Tickets for the Juno-nominated singer go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 am. Joy’s In Our Own Sweet Time Tour has already sold out multiple dates in Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal.

Joy is best known for his worldwide smash hit, “Riptide,” off his debut EP God Loves You When You’re Dancing and featured on his first studio album Dream Your Life Away. The catchy track holds the record for the most weeks in the top 100 of the ARIA Singles Chart.

The Melbourne-born artist will also be releasing Vance Joy Live At The Sydney Opera House on Friday, April 14. The 16-track new album was recorded last year at the world-famous Sydney Opera House Forecourt in Australia

Supporting Joy during his Deer Lake Park performance is Vancouver-favourite Dan Mangan as well as Canadian singer-songwriter Ruby Waters.

When: August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 am