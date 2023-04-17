EventsConcerts

This award-winning rapper is stopping in Vancouver on his world tour

Apr 17 2023, 9:02 pm
Amy Stewart/Live Nation
After topping the Billboard album charts and releasing his new fifth studio album, HOPE, Michigan rapper Nate Feuerstein (stage name NF) is going on a massive 47-show tour across Canada, Europe, the UK, and the US.

Garnering a dedicated fan base over the years, the rapper’s latest project has garnered over a million streams on Spotify, with hits like “HAPPY,” “MOTTO,” and the titular track, “HOPE.

Stopping at the Rogers Area Wednesday, August 23, NF is taking two-time GRAMMY® award-nominated, gold-selling rapper, Cordae, across North America with him — Cordae is featured on the song “CAREFUL.”

Signing with Capital Records in 2015, NF raps with raw grit and emotional authenticity, and has been able to demonstrate his power of vulnerability on past hits like “Let You Down” and “The Search.” 

Dropping his last studio album, 2019’s The Search, at number one on the Billboard Charts (his second in a row), NF has earned 39 RIAA certifications, 14 platinum plaques, and five multi-platinum honours. 

HOPE is NF’s most raw and unfiltered album to date, assessing his musical journey thus far while looking to the future. The album is also accompanied by a suitably uplifting visual, which captures the MC’s defiance and authenticity.

While North America verified-fan registration closed Sunday, April 2, general admission tickets have gone on sale now through NF’s website via Ticketmaster.

The show is selling fast, so mark your calendars for Wednesday, August 23, and secure your tickets to NF’s HOPE tour in Vancouver now.

NF HOPE North American tour

When: Wednesday, August 23
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster starting at $56

