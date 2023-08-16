Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

September is just around the corner, but the temperature is still rising in Metro Vancouver. That means that the summer fun isn’t over just yet!

Head down to New Westminster’s waterfront on Saturday, August 26, for the city’s second annual Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival.

This free event is presented by the Hyack Festival Association and features a day full of activities, entertainment, and of course, a huge fireworks display at the end of the evening.



Festivities kick off at 11 am with a marketplace full of artisan vendors and exhibitors at the Westminster Quay and boardwalk. Shop for handcrafted items, freshly baked goods, and health and wellness products.

You’ll want to arrive early to snag the best viewing spot of the live entertainment beginning at 1 pm with words of welcome. Performers include party band Liquid Blue, vintage vocal trio Beauty Shop Dolls, and Juno nominee Marlin Ramazzini.

If all the fun is amping up your appetite, you can check out the variety of food vendors, including Hugs Mini Donuts, Citrus Tsunami and Miltomates Taqueria.

A family-friendly beverage garden with Steel & Oak Brewing and Dragon Mist Vodka will also be on site.

The dazzling fireworks display by Celebration Fireworks will light up the skies over the Fraser River sometime between 9 and 9:30 pm.

As well as on the boardwalk by Westminster Quay, Hyack Festival says that the event will be viewable from Westminster Pier Park, Front Street Parkade, Port Royal Park, and Brownsville Bar Park in Surrey.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9:30 pm. The fireworks display will begin sometime between 9 and 9:30 pm

Where: Westminster Quay, New Westminster

Cost: Free