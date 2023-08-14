One of Vancouver’s most unique hidden-gem bistros is kicking things up a notch this season.

Located inside Vancouver Art Gallery, 1931 Gallery Bistro is known for its amazing food, delicious cocktails, and vibrant patio area that overlooks the city streets.

Starting August 22, the restaurant will be extending its opening hours to 8 pm and adding a brand new happy hour menu that’s sure to take your dining experience to new heights.

The menu will be available seven days a week from 5 pm to 8 pm — except for Tuesdays, when happy hour lasts all day!

Guests can expect to indulge in delectable bites inspired by the Pacific coast, including a range of tapas-style dishes such as shrimp ceviche, temari sushi, carnitas tacos, and more.

There will also be a special drink menu, featuring discounted local beers, BC VQA wines, and exquisitely crafted signature cocktails like Aperol Daiquiris and Mezcal Palomas.

And that’s not all. You will also be able to enjoy live performances from local jazz performers as you indulge in incredible food, take in the stunning city views, and enjoy the enchanting ambience.

The first live music events are set to take place on August 15 from 12 to 3 pm. Then, from August 22, they’ll take place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 5 pm until closing.

Given the bistro’s charming location, it’s the perfect place to spend a romantic evening with a loved one or enjoy a catch-up with friends. Plus, on Fridays, admission tickets to the gallery will get you one free drink — so why not plan an afternoon spent enjoying art beforehand?

Visit 1931 Gallery Bistro’s website to make a reservation and find out more.