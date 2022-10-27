EventsArtsConcerts

Kamehameha: A "Dragon Ball" symphony concert is coming to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Oct 27 2022, 5:40 pm
Kamehameha: A "Dragon Ball" symphony concert is coming to Vancouver
Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure/Facebook
Head’s up, anime and manga fans! Get your Flying Nimbus ready because a unique concert experience is coming to Vancouver.

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure, presented by Kashamara Productions, is taking place at The Orpheum on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Music from the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z series will be performed by a full orchestra, while storylines from both TV shows will be played in HD on a giant screen.

Dragon Ball first debuted as a manga (Japanese comics or graphic novels) in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1984. As well as the two anime series, there have been over 20 animated feature films and three TV specials set in the mystical martial arts world.

The popular franchise also includes numerous video games, collectible trading card games, and the 2009 Hollywood live-action adaptation.

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure/Facebook

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure is created and produced by Overlook Events and the concert originally debuted in Paris in 2018 as part of the 30th anniversary of the series in Europe.

Attendees at the Orpheum will hear a 60-piece orchestra, live vocals, and music from Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi.

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure/Facebook

Also performing in Vancouver will be Hiroki Takahashi, the original singer of the Dragon Ball series. Expect to hear many classics from the series, including “Cha-La Head- Cha-La,” “We Gotta Power,” “Makafushigi Adventure,” and more.

VIP and general admission tickets for Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure go on sale Friday, December 2 through Ticketmaster.

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure

When: August 25, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: On sale Friday, December 2 through Ticketmaster

