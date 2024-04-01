More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in April

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

April has arrived and the new month is filled with events that you’ll want to check out around Metro Vancouver!

To get you ready for fun, here is our rundown of 43 fun and fantastic events happening this month. Party for the Planet, Richmond Night Market, and more.

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

You might also like: North America's largest dinosaur exhibit roars into Vancouver and Abbotsford next month

Country superstar Sam Hunt is bringing his new summer tour to Vancouver

Ride on: Here's when Playland is opening for its thrilling 2024 season

What: Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s — and the world’s — best artists at the Vancouver Convention Centre this April.

Art Vancouver features an eclectic contingent of exhibitors and galleries from around the globe. There will also be inspiring Art Talks discussions, art classes for all ages, and a thrilling painting competition to discover throughout the four-day event.

When: April 11 to 14, 2024

Time: 7 to 10 pm (Thursday), 1 to 9 pm (Friday), 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $25 plus fees, free to children under 12 years old; purchase online Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 What: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festivals, one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, will be held until April 25. VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees, with live public events happening across the city. When: Now until April 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver AMS Block Party 2024 What: The largest university music festival in Western Canada is coming to UBC in April, and it’s a perfect way to celebrate the last of classes this spring. AMS Events, the events department of UBC’s student association, is hosting the 16th annual Block Party with acclaimed artists Don Toliver, Meduza, and more to be announced. The 19+ event will also feature food trucks, beer and seltzers, and fun games to keep the party vibes going. When: April 12, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Plaza outside of UBC Nest — 6133 University Boulevard

Tickets: $39-$149, purchase online

What: A free, month-long photography festival featuring dozens of free events returns to Metro Vancouver in April. Known as the Capture Photography Festival, this year’s events include gallery exhibitions, public art installations, photo walks and more across the region.

Highlights include the Festival Launch and Opening Reception of the featured exhibition, On Time on April 4, an artist talk with Karen Zalamea on April 14, and an online talk with Shana Lopes, Assistant Curator of Photography at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on April 17. Make sure to bring your camera along because you will be inspired.

When: April 1 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Metro Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Get inspired at the Gym Culture Show, an exciting and innovative fitness expo coming to the Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre. The event celebrates all things fitness with interactive workshops, demonstrations and seminars, and more led by professionals and industry leaders.

Whether you’re just starting your workout journey or are a gym enthusiast, this is the event for you.

When: April 5 and 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday)

Where: Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre – 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley

Cost: Two for one deal: $10 plus service fees (ends April 5). Event Day: $10 plus service fee; purchase online

What: The HUMP! Film Festival is a celebration of creative sexual expression. Head to the Rio Theatre to enjoy a carefully curated program with a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colours, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes; all united by a shared spirit of sex positivity.

When: April 11 to 13, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm and 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Harrison Tulip Festival, the massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Aggasiz, is slated to open on Monday, April 8 and run for approximately four weeks.

Guests will discover a 35-acre flower scape with more than 10 million bulbs planted, including over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more.

When: April 8 to May 2024

Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 6 am to 6:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)

Tickets: Starting at $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for kids ages 3-12. Purchase online

What: Attention dancing queens: It’s time to dust off your widest bell bottoms, your most show-stopping sequinned jumpsuit and your shiniest platform boots because this disco dance party was made especially for you.

Inspired by ABBA, Gimme Gimme Disco will have you dancing the night away at the Commodore Ballroom. The event is a DJ-based dance party that features hits from ABBA as well as other 1970s and ’80s disco icons, such as The Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher.

When: April 6, 2024

Time: 10 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Price: $73 plus fees, purchase online

What: The City of Surrey will host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27.

This year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Dr. Jane Goodall is about to enter her ninth decade as a force for global conservation, and she will celebrate the milestone with a huge event in Vancouver.

An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90 will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, April 12, 2024, as part of her global birthday tour.

The event is presented by the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada (JGI) and will be hosted by Juno Award and Canadian Screen Award winner Jann Arden.

When: April 12, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $36, purchase online

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new interactive exhibit at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators as well as their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13 to 64 is $39.95 to $53.95. Child, student, and senior tickets and memberships are available; purchase tickets online

What: Business and tech leaders from around the world are coming to Vancouver this spring for a new conference that is ready to energize the industry.

INNOVATEwest is hosting its inaugural cross-sector conference and exposition on April 16 and 17 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The event will feature keynote speakers, panels, showcases, and more.

When: April 16 and 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 am start with evening events scheduled

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 20. Over 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.

Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the crowds.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Reel to Real is an annual youth film festival showcasing the best of international cinema to an audience of all ages. The 26th-anniversary lineup includes shorts and feature-length films, Canadian premieres, a youth filmmakers showcase, and more at Vancity Theatre and The Roundhouse Community Centre.

When: April 7 to 16, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancity Theatre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; The Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Expect plenty of food trucks at the Coquitlam Community Fest this month. The outdoor event will also feature live local music, arts and crafts, a BC Shop Local marketplace, and more. The best part is that tickets are free!

When: April 27 and 28, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm Sunday

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free online

What: Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order. There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: To be released soon

What: East Van Boulevard Gardens hosts a series of walking tours to celebrate Earth Day. Discover the unique boulevard gardens near Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House while supporting the charitable, community-based organization. It’s also a great way to learn about the gardens and why they are so important for our health and well-being.

When: April 13, 14 and 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm Sunday

Where: Seven gardens in East Vancouver near Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House

Cost: By donation, register online

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: New season starts on April 9, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: The Canucks wrap up the NHL regular season at Rogers Arena this month, with home games including Las Vegas Golden Knights on April 8, Arizona Coyotes on April 10, and Calgary Flames on April 16.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants take on the Everett Silvertips in WHL Playoffs action at Langley Events Centre to start the new month.

When: April 3 and 5, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena this spring with matches against Halifax Thunderbirds on April 5 and New York Riptide on April 13,

When: April 5 and 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this spring with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face Toronto FC on April 6 and LA Galaxy on April 13.

When: April 6 and 13, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm (April 6), 7:30 pm (April 13)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this April, with home games including visitors Manitoba Moose on April 2 and 3, Coachella Valley Firebirds on April 6 and 7, and Calgary Wranglers on April 19 and 20.

When: Various dates

Time: 7 pm (4 pm on April 7)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver FC begin their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this spring. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include Valour FC on April 14 and HFX Wanderers on April 18.

When: April 14 and 18, 2024

Time: 4 pm (April 14), 7 pm (April 18)

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Bon appetit

What: Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (the same folks who organize fests around the Lower Mainland, including the upcoming Food Truck Wars), the UBC Food Truck Festival is taking place on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5.

Going down at the University Commons area in front of the AMS next, this food-filled extravaganza features 24 food trucks, 15 BC Shop Local artisan vendors, roving entertainment, and more.

When: April 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

What: Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada was created as a way to promote and support the many establishments in the country serving Filipino cuisine, in addition to highlighting the skills of Filipino chefs and their use of culturally specific ingredients.

This April, the month-long event is back for a third year, with select Filipino restaurants across Metro Vancouver offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the incredible diversity of Filipino cuisine.

When: April 1 to 30, 2024

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various participating restaurants

What: Visit everything Spain has to offer without having to leave the city. Antonio Romero is hosting an evening in Spain featuring plenty of Spanish tapas, a live ham carving station, and plenty of music and entertainment. Drinks will also be available to purchase, and the dress code is “casual elegant.”

When: April 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: 1263 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 online, $65 at the door

What: The Science of Cocktails is back for its seventh year on Thursday, April 11. Science World’s biggest and most popular fundraiser brings together the city’s most talented bartenders and chefs to showcase the chemistry, biology, and physics behind preparing modern cocktails and cuisine. And it’s all to raise funds for an important cause.

When: April 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 7 pm for VIPs, 7:40 pm for General Admission

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Price: $185 regular, $289 VIP; buy online

What: Spring is the beginning of Vancouver’s many food and drink festivals, with BC Distilled being one of the largest happenings of the season.

The province’s premier artisan distillery festival takes place from April 10 to 14, with the main event happening on Saturday, April 13, at its new home of the Italian Cultural Centre. Celebrating its ninth annual event this year, BC Distilled will feature dozens of local distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, plus exciting events for fans of artisan spirits to discover.

Where: April 10 to 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver has a pretty incredible food truck scene, so naturally, you’ll want to know which one is the best of the best. Hence, the food truck wars.

On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks.

When: Friday, April 19th: 3 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, April 20th: 11 am – 9 pm

Sunday, April 21st: 11 am – 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: Entry by donation

Enjoy the arts

What: Good morning, Vancouver! Broadway Across Canada is bringing the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray to town.

Cheer on Tracy Turnblad as she attempts to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show in 1960s Baltimore. Hairspray is beloved by fans for memorable tunes such as “Welcome to the ’60s” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

When: April 2 to 7, 2024

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Bianca Del Rio, Season 6 winner from RuPaul’s Drag Race, is coming to Vancouver with the Dead Inside tour. Get ready for an evening of stories, comedy and more from everyone’s favourite “clown in a gown.”

When: April 9, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The world may be wide enough, but is the dance floor big enough?

You can find out next week as you dance to Hamilton hits and songs from other smash musicals when Broadway Rave comes to Vancouver. The musical theatre dance party is taking over Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano on Friday, April 5.

When: April 5, 2024

Time: Doors 10 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Iconic indie rockers Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein make up the critic and fan-favourite group Sleater-Kinney, and they’re coming to Vancouver on the Little Rope Tour. The show at the Vogue Theatre features special guest Palehound.

When: April 4, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Summoning thunder and lightning through the soles of their feet, New York City’s Dorrance Dance honours the past and the future of tap in SOUNDspace.

The members of the company channel great tap masters of the past to pay homage to the rich lineage and history of the genre. Choreographer Michelle Dorrance won a MacArthur Fellowship ‘genius’ grant for “reinvigorating a uniquely American dance form in works that combine the musicality of tap with the choreographic intricacies of contemporary dance.

When: April 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starts at $35, purchase online

What: Drag fans are in for a treat this spring as RuPaul is coming to Vancouver for a “transformational” event.

The legendary creator of the long-running RuPaul’s Drag Race is appearing at the Commodore Ballroom on Tuesday, April 16, for the release of his highly anticipated memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings.

According to event producer Live Nation Canada, the intimate event will showcase a different side of the drag superstar than fans are used to.

When: April 16, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $70 plus fees, purchase online

What: Legendary Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh will return to Vancouver in 2024, and his latest show promises to be monumental.

Dosanjh will perform in BC Place’s first-ever Punjabi stadium show on April 27, 2024, with his new Di-Luminati World Tour. The event is expected to make history as the largest Punjabi show outside of India.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: Justin Timberlake is kicking off The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena this month, the NSYNC singer’s first tour in five years.

Get ready to hear songs from Everything I Thought It Was, Timberlake’s first solo album since 2018, including the leadoff single “Selfish.” Fans will also enjoy his other huge hits on the tour, so the setlist could potentially include “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors,” and more.

When: April 29, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: The Dance Centre celebrates International Dance Day with free performances, studio showings and more. Full details on all of the fun will be announced closer to the big day.

When: April 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre — Level 6, 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective. One of the most popular markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday From April 6 until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Every Saturday from April 6 to October 26, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

Live music, over 80 vendors, and great local produce and food products make the White Rock Farmers’ Market a great community event for South Surrey and White Rock.

When: Every Sunday from April 21 to October 13, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 15154 Russell Avenue, White Rock (Beside Whaling Wall)

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday from April 6 until December 7, 2024

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

What: Swing by Haney Farmers’ Market in the heart of downtown Maple Ridge to shop for fresh produce and items from local artisans.

When: Every Saturday from April 20 to October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge