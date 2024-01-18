Vancouver's magical Cherry Blossom Festival returns this spring

The city may still be digging out from the latest snowstorm to hit the region, but we’re looking forward to spring and the return of the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival (VCBF)

VCBF, one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, is happening from March 29 to April 5.

VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees, with live public events happening across the city.

The 18th annual festival is also welcoming TD Bank Group as its new presenting sponsor for the next three years, starting in 2024.

The festival kicks off with Blossoms After Dark from March 29 to 31, a stunning evening experience where you get to explore illuminated cherry blossoms.

VCBF’s signature event, The Big Picnic at David Lam, returns on March 30 to honour the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

Everyone is welcome to this communal picnic, so pack your blankets, chairs, baskets, and food to enjoy under the magical canopy of blossoms. The event also includes the brand new BreakOUT “silent disco,” which is sure to brighten your spirits.

Sakura Days Japan Fair is taking place on April 13 and 14 at Vancouver’s VanDusen Botanical Garden. Over 15,000 guests are expected at the popular event that features live performances, food trucks, sake tastings, and all things Japanese culture.

Cherry Blossom fans will also want to save room in their calendars for Tree Talks and Walks, Haiku Invitational and Haiku Exhibition, Bike the Blossoms, workshops, and more.

“Our board and staff team are thrilled to announce our festival events schedule and are extremely grateful to TD for supporting us in this significant way,” said Andrea Arnot, VCBF Executive Director, in a release. “We have been busy planning our events with even more avenues to bring community members together with meaningful, interactive and fun activities and performances.”

When: March 29 to April 5, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver