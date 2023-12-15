Dr. Jane Goodall is coming to Vancouver this spring for her 90th birthday

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Dr. Jane Goodall is about to enter her ninth decade as a force for global conservation, and she will celebrate the milestone with a huge event in Vancouver.

“An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90″ is happening at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, April 12, 2024, as part of her global birthday tour.

The event is presented by the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada (JGI) and will be hosted by Juno Award and Canadian Screen Award winner Jann Arden. Sign-up for pre-sale tickets are open now.

“An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90 will combine a captivating lecture by Dr. Goodall with a ﬁreside chat with Ms. Arden,” said the JGI in a release. “They will explore Dr. Goodall’s extraordinary 90-year journey and discuss the critical steps to safeguard our future.

“Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to gain ﬁrsthand insights from one of the world’s leading conservationists – and perhaps enjoy a song or two.”

Goodall is an acclaimed English primatologist and anthropologist who is considered the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees. She has written over two dozen books throughout her career and celebrates her birthday on April 3, just weeks before her Vancouver appearance.

A conservation icon for over 60 years, Goodall has been named a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

“This event goes beyond celebrating Dr. Jane Goodall’s 90th birthday,” added JGI. “It honours her lasting impact and commitment to a more just and sustainable world. It reﬂects hope’s power and calls us to follow Jane’s inspiring footsteps.

When: April 12, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $36, register for pre-sale online