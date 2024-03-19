FoodEventsFood EventsFood News

Richmond Night Market reveals its 2024 opening date

Nikitha Martins
Mar 19 2024, 9:56 pm
Courtesy Richmond Night Market

The Richmond summer staple is back!

The Richmond Night Market is gearing up to officially open for its 2024 season on Friday, April 26. 

This highly anticipated event is the largest night market in North America. 

In addition to revealing the opening date, organizers shared some incredible news — it’s been granted another three-year extension after a unanimous council vote on Monday. 

“The proposed use of the subject site as a night market event has addressed all issues related to community safety, minimizing impacts to the surrounding area and businesses, and managing traffic to and from the event site,” planning technician Laurel Eyton wrote in a report to the council.


The owner of Firework Productions Ltd., Raymond Cheung, applied for an extension to the event’s temporary commercial use permit (at 8351 River Road), which would allow the event to operate this year until 2026, organizers said.

The Asian night market is known for its lavish food court, carnival atmosphere, and nightly entertainment, and it draws out more than a million people annually.

The huge outdoor market typically runs from late April into October.

More details on the 2024 season are to come. Stay tuned.

