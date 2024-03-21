Metro Vancouver is getting a massive spring expo dedicated to health and fitness

Calling all fitness and health enthusiasts, professionals, and fanatics! A massive culture show dedicated to your passion is about to touch down in Vancouver — and now is the time to get your tickets.

The 2024 Gym Culture Show is arriving at the Cascade Langley Casino & Hotel for its inaugural year and there will be a wide range of activities for everyone in the fitness community to enjoy. We’re talking exhibits, new trends and products, expert advice, live demonstrations, and much more from April 5 to 6.

Perfect for seasoned athletes and fitness beginners alike, the 2024 Gym Culture Show has two action-packed days set to celebrate the best of the fitness world with vendors, gym owners, and even personal trainers on hand to answer all your questions and give you some wellness inspiration and info.

Take part in a fitness class, learn more about supplements, meet fitness celebrities, and celebrate with your fellow wellness aficionados.

Don’t miss the limited-time offer

Of course, you don’t want to miss out on the 2024 Gym Culture Show’s exclusive 2-for-1 ticket pricing, available now until April 1. Visit the show’s website to learn more about programming and purchase tickets.

It’s time to sweat, Vancouver!

When: Friday, April 5 to Saturday, April 6

Where: Cascade Langley Casino & Hotel — 20393 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 7N2

Time: Friday 4 pm to 8 pm; Saturday 10 am to 5 pm

Price: $10 online before Friday, April 1. $15 at the door.