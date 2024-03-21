EventsHealth & FitnessSponsoredCelebrities

Metro Vancouver is getting a massive spring expo dedicated to health and fitness

Daily Hive Branded Content
Daily Hive Branded Content
|
Mar 21 2024, 9:00 pm
Metro Vancouver is getting a massive spring expo dedicated to health and fitness

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company

Thu, March 14, 7:30pm

Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company

Red Velvet at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from March 21 to April

Thu, March 21, 7:30pm

Red Velvet at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from March 21 to April

Be Seein' Ya Comedy Tour

Sat, March 23, 9:30pm

Be Seein' Ya Comedy Tour

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre from April 11 to 20

Thu, April 11, 7:30pm

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre from April 11 to 20

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all fitness and health enthusiasts, professionals, and fanatics! A massive culture show dedicated to your passion is about to touch down in Vancouver — and now is the time to get your tickets.

The 2024 Gym Culture Show is arriving at the Cascade Langley Casino & Hotel for its inaugural year and there will be a wide range of activities for everyone in the fitness community to enjoy. We’re talking exhibits, new trends and products, expert advice, live demonstrations, and much more from April 5 to 6.

Perfect for seasoned athletes and fitness beginners alike, the 2024 Gym Culture Show has two action-packed days set to celebrate the best of the fitness world with vendors, gym owners, and even personal trainers on hand to answer all your questions and give you some wellness inspiration and info.

Take part in a fitness class, learn more about supplements, meet fitness celebrities, and celebrate with your fellow wellness aficionados.

Don’t miss the limited-time offer

Of course, you don’t want to miss out on the 2024 Gym Culture Show’s exclusive 2-for-1 ticket pricing, available now until April 1. Visit the show’s website to learn more about programming and purchase tickets.

It’s time to sweat, Vancouver!

Gym Culture Show 2024

When: Friday, April 5 to Saturday, April 6
Where: Cascade Langley Casino & Hotel — 20393 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 7N2
Time: Friday 4 pm to 8 pm; Saturday 10 am to 5 pm
Price: $10 online before Friday, April 1. $15 at the door.

Daily Hive

Branded Content

This content was created by Hive Labs in partnership with a sponsor.
Daily Hive Branded ContentDaily Hive Branded Content
+ Listed
+ Health & Fitness
+ Sponsored
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop