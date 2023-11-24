Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh coming to BC Place for history-making show

Legendary Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh is returning to Vancouver in 2024 and his latest show promises to be a historical one.

Dosanjh will perform in BC Place’s first-ever Punjabi stadium show on April 27, 2024, with his new Di-Luminati World Tour.

The event is also expected to make history as the largest Punjabi show outside of India. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, December 1 at 10 am.

Making history is nothing new to Dosanjh, who is known as one of the most-viewed Punjabi artists of all time. “Indian Drake” has recorded 13 studio albums, was the first Punjabi-speaking artist to perform at Coachella, and appeared as a judge for three seasons of India’s reality show Rising Star.

Dosanjh, who was also the first Indian artist to perform at and sell out Rogers Arena, has starred in some of the most popular Bollywood and Punjabi movies of all time. Fans can see him onscreen in films such as Honsla Rakh, Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, and Super Singh.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online starting on Friday, December 1 at 10 am.