All the Vancouver restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month
Filipino Restaurant Month is just around the corner, and this year, several Vancouver restaurants (and a few Metro Vancouver and BC spots) will be participating.
Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada was created as a way to promote and support the many establishments in the country serving Filipino cuisine, in addition to highlighting the skills of Filipino chefs and their use of culturally specific ingredients.
This April, the month-long event is back for a third year, with select Filipino restaurants across Canada offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the incredible diversity of Filipino cuisine.
The organization just announced participating restaurants for each province, with several Vancouver and Metro Vancouver establishments included.
From April 1 to 30, nine different Filipino restaurants in BC will offer special menus for diners to discover.
From fast food-style eats at Shameless Buns to traditional Sisig at Pampanga’s Cuisine, Vancouver’s restaurants have a lot to offer when it comes to food from the Philippines.
Here are all of BC’s participating restaurants this year:
Max’s Restaurant
Address: 3546 Kingsway, Vancouver
Pampanga’s Cuisine
Address: 6094 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Plato Filipino
Address: 892 Carnarvon Street #100, New Westminster
Shameless Buns
Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Goldilocks Bake Shop
Address: 2833 Main Street, Vancouver
Smokehouse Sandwich Co.
Address: 5188 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Grandt Kitchen Restaurant
Address: 10257 King George Boulevard, Surrey
Flavours 8
Address: 11705 8th Street, Dawson Creek
Audielicious
Address: 9720 100 Street, Fort St John
Filipino Restaurant Month in Vancouver
When: April 1 to 30
Where: Various participating restaurants
With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies