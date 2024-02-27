Spring is the beginning of Vancouver’s many food and drink festivals, with BC Distilled being one of the largest happenings of the season.

The province’s premier artisan distillery festival takes place from April 10 to 14, with the main event happening on Saturday, April 13 at its new home of the Italian Cultural Centre.

Celebrating its ninth annual event this year, BC Distilled will feature dozens of local distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, plus exciting events for fans of artisan spirits to discover.

From vodka to whisky to gin, a range of spirit types will be available to sample, all from local BC-based distilleries. BC Distilled is proud to be the largest spirits event in Canada that exclusively showcases local distilleries.

“Moving to a new venue has given us the opportunity to refresh the event,” said Alex Hamer, BC Distilled’s founder, in a release. “I’m especially looking forward to the addition of food options from the Centre, as well as having all of the participating vendors in one room.”

Tickets to the BC Distilled Festival on April 13 are on sale now, with an afternoon tasting for Trade and Media and an evening session for the public.

The lineup of the 30+ distilleries and exhibitors include Driftwood Spirits, The Woods Spirit Co., Mad Laboratory Distilling and Sons of Vancouver Distillery.

Foodies will also want to pick up their tickets to the popular Distillers Dinner at Forage, as it will be the final edition of the event.

“With the scheduled closure of Forage in the fall, we’re very happy we can hold one last Distillers Dinner at this iconic local restaurant,” added Hamer. “Forage has always been such a committed supporter of BC’s food and beverage producers, so we see this as a perfect send-off.”

BC Distilled is also hosting two whisky tastings with acclaimed author and Canadian whisky expert Davin de Kergommeaux at Taste of Legacy during the fest.

Where: April 10 to 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

With files from Daryn Wright