If you’ve got campus hunger cravings, you’re in luck! The UBC Food Truck Festival is set to return next week, and it’s bigger than ever!

Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (the same folks who organize fests around the Lower Mainland, including the upcoming Food Truck Wars), the UBC Food Truck Festival is taking place on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5.

Going down at the University Commons area in front of the AMS next, this food-filled extravaganza features 24 food trucks, 15 BC Shop Local artisan vendors, roving entertainment, and more.

And everyone is invited to chow down!

The festival will take place both days from 11 am to 7 pm, and there’s something for all tastebuds to enjoy in the plentiful covered seating areas. You can register for free tickets online.

UBC Food Truck Festival is also free and open to the public, so even if you don’t happen to attend classes or work there, you’re welcome to come by and get in on the food truck fun.

Here are all of the food trucks announced for next week’s UBC Food Truck Festival:

Baobuns

Big Chip Truck

Camion Cafe

Chickpea

Crack On

Crema Ice Cream & Desserts

Dosamigosyvrmigosyvr

Egg Blanket

IT’S ALL ABOUT GRILL

Juicy Green & Fusion Icy – Juicy Green Express Inc

KYU GRILL YVR

Little oOtie’s Mini Donuts

Mahshiko Food Ltd

Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck

REEL Mac And Cheese

Roasted revolution – Street Corn

Shameless Buns

Street Dogs – Gourmet Hotdogs & Fries

Taco Nori Sushi Tacos

The Mad Greek Food Truck

Tokyo katsu sand

The Truckin’ BBQ

Twisted Potato Express

When: April 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

