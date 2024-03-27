FoodEventsFood TrucksFood EventsDH Community Partnership

UBC Food Truck Festival returns with epic eats on campus this April

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 27 2024, 8:03 pm
UBC Food Truck Festival returns with epic eats on campus this April
Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival/Facebook

If you’ve got campus hunger cravings, you’re in luck! The UBC Food Truck Festival is set to return next week, and it’s bigger than ever!

Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (the same folks who organize fests around the Lower Mainland, including the upcoming Food Truck Wars), the UBC Food Truck Festival is taking place on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5.

Going down at the University Commons area in front of the AMS next, this food-filled extravaganza features 24 food trucks, 15 BC Shop Local artisan vendors, roving entertainment, and more.

And everyone is invited to chow down!

The festival will take place both days from 11 am to 7 pm, and there’s something for all tastebuds to enjoy in the plentiful covered seating areas. You can register for free tickets online.

UBC Food Truck Festival is also free and open to the public, so even if you don’t happen to attend classes or work there, you’re welcome to come by and get in on the food truck fun.

Here are all of the food trucks announced for next week’s UBC Food Truck Festival:

  • Baobuns
  • Big Chip Truck
  • Camion Cafe
  • Chickpea
  • Crack On
  • Crema Ice Cream & Desserts
  • Dosamigosyvrmigosyvr
  • Egg Blanket
  • IT’S ALL ABOUT GRILL
  • Juicy Green & Fusion Icy – Juicy Green Express Inc
  • KYU GRILL YVR
  • Little oOtie’s Mini Donuts
Reel Mac and Cheese

@reelmacandcheese/Instagram

  • Mahshiko Food Ltd
  • Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck
  • REEL Mac And Cheese
  • Roasted revolution – Street Corn
  • Shameless Buns
  • Street Dogs – Gourmet Hotdogs & Fries
  • Taco Nori Sushi Tacos
  • The Mad Greek Food Truck
  • Tokyo katsu sand
  • The Truckin’ BBQ
  • Twisted Potato Express
Taco Nori

Courtesy Taco Nori

UBC Food Truck Festival

When: April 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Food Trucks
+ Food Events
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop