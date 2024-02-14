EventsArtsMovies & TVPop CultureCelebrities

RuPaul is baring all at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Feb 14 2024, 9:25 pm
RuPaul is baring all at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom this spring
RuPaul (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

Drag fans are in for a treat this spring as RuPaul is coming to Vancouver for a “transformational” event.

The legendary creator of the long-running RuPaul’s Drag Race is appearing at the Commodore Ballroom on Tuesday, April 16 for the release of his highly anticipated memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings.

According to event producer Live Nation Canada, the intimate event will showcase a different side of the drag superstar than fans are used to. Tickets are on sale now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RuPaul (@rupaulofficial)

“If we’re all born naked and the rest is drag, this is RuPaul stripped bare,” said Live Nation Canada in a release. “Allow your mind, body, and soul to be enveloped in RuPaul’s lyrically poignant stories on life, love, and finding your voice.”

RuPaul’s live show at the Commodore Ballroom is described as a “spiritual awakening,” with the 14-time Primetime Emmy and three-time GLAAD Media Awards winner sharing his story with the audience.

RuPaul

RuPaul/ Live Nation

The special event will also see the “But I’m A Cheerleader” star providing fans with “a manual for living,” with insight into the importance of chosen family, the value in showcasing what makes you different, and the transformational power of fearlessly facing yourself.

All attendees will also receive a copy of The House of Hidden Meanings. The memoir is coming out on Tuesday, March 5.

RuPaul: The House of Hidden Meanings

When: April 16, 2024
Time: 6 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $70 plus fees, purchase online

