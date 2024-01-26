Justin Timberlake is (Sexy)Back in Vancouver this spring with new tour

The list of huge concerts coming to Vancouver continues to grow with the announcement that Justin Timberlake is performing in town this spring.

Timberlake is kicking off The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena on Monday, April 29.

It is the NSYNC singer’s first tour in five years, and tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 am. As of now, Vancouver is the only Canadian date on the highly anticipated tour.

Get ready to hear songs from Everything I Thought It Was, Timberlake’s first solo album since 2018, including the leadoff single “Selfish.” Fans will also enjoy his other huge hits on the tour, so the setlist could potentially include “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors,” and more.

The Trolls and The Social Network star has sold over 54 million albums and has won 10 Grammy Awards throughout his career. He was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2017 Academy Awards and is booked as the musical guest on SNL on Saturday, January 27.

When: April 29, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, February 2 at 10 am.