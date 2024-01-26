EventsConcerts

Justin Timberlake is (Sexy)Back in Vancouver this spring with new tour

Justin Timberlake is (Sexy)Back in Vancouver this spring with new tour
Justin Timberlake (Andre Luiz Moreira/Shutterstock)

The list of huge concerts coming to Vancouver continues to grow with the announcement that Justin Timberlake is performing in town this spring.

Timberlake is kicking off The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena on Monday, April 29.

It is the NSYNC singer’s first tour in five years, and tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 am. As of now, Vancouver is the only Canadian date on the highly anticipated tour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

Get ready to hear songs from Everything I Thought It Was, Timberlake’s first solo album since 2018, including the leadoff single “Selfish.” Fans will also enjoy his other huge hits on the tour, so the setlist could potentially include “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors,” and more.

The Trolls and The Social Network star has sold over 54 million albums and has won 10 Grammy Awards throughout his career. He was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2017 Academy Awards and is booked as the musical guest on SNL on Saturday, January 27.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake (Charlotte Rutherford/Live Nation)

Are you looking forward to seeing Timberlake in Vancouver this spring? Let us know in the comments.

Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

When: April 29, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, February 2 at 10 am.

Daniel Chai
