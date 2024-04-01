EventsConcerts

Country superstar Sam Hunt is bringing his new summer tour to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 1 2024, 3:46 pm
Country superstar Sam Hunt is bringing his new summer tour to Vancouver
Sam Hunt (Jim Rassol/The Palm Beach Post/ USA Today)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Vancouver Business Event - Make Money B!tches: Sales & Marketing Strategies

Fri, April 5, 7:00pm

Vancouver Business Event - Make Money B!tches: Sales & Marketing Strategies

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Thu, April 11, 7:30pm

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Earth Day Concert by Chicago’s renowned Axiom Brass Quintet

Mon, April 22, 7:00pm

Earth Day Concert by Chicago’s renowned Axiom Brass Quintet

Vancouver Opera presents Bizet's CARMEN April 27 to Mary 5

Sat, April 27, 7:30pm

Vancouver Opera presents Bizet's CARMEN April 27 to Mary 5

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver is going country in 2024 with some of the biggest names in the music genre coming to town, and we can now add superstar Sam Hunt to the lineup!

The award-winning hitmaker is bringing his new Locked Up Tour to Rogers Arena on Wednesday, September 18.

Hunt’s Summer Amphitheater Tour will also stop in Edmonton and Calgary among the seven Canadian dates announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic)

Five-time Grammy nominee Hunt is releasing his latest EP, Locked Up, on Friday, April 5, and will perform the title track at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7.

The Cedartown, Georgia, star has won multiple Academy of Country Music Awards as well as an American Music Award for his massive hits off albums Montevallo and Southside. Since 2014, Sam Hunt has achieved over 14 billion streams worldwide.

Sam Hunt

Live Nation

Hunt joins fellow country music greats Kacey Musgraves and Luke Bryan in coming to Vancouver this year. Are you looking forward to their concerts? Let us know in the comments!

Sam Hunt — The Locked Up Tour

When: September 18, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop