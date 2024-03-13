Silicon Valley legend set to bring tech knowledge to INNOVATEwest

Innovative and forward-thinking tech and business leaders are set to gather for a two-day, multi-sector conference next month at the inaugural INNOVATEwest event in Vancouver, and there’s so much to check out.

INNOVATEwest is a new add to the Cube Business Media family which has been behind Ottawa’s SAAS NORTH and the Tech Talent North series. The event promises to be more than your typical conference and will even give some attendees the chance to take home thousands of dollars.

It’s a prospective hotbed of networking opportunities alongside a chance to get your hands on the latest technology. Plus, you can learn from powerhouse tech experts and even win some cash.

Topics will range from startups, AI, applications, data, cybersecurity, and how we interact with tech. Plus, attendees will get a first-hand chance to learn from the teams of big and small tech companies like Microsoft, Blackberry, Google, Ada, Clio, Jane, Jobber, and Klue.

The early-bird ticket sale ends tomorrow, March 14.

Some of the highlights will be the Grizzly Pursuit pitch event, which offers a chance to win $20,000, or the FIREHOOD Angel Camp, which promotes women-led startups and could leave one future tech giant with $100,000 in capital and mentorship.

“It’s been several years since we’ve had the opportunity to gather Vancouver’s tech sector together in a big way and INNOVATEwest promises to deliver an experience that is truly driven by our local tech ecosystem,” said David Seymour, VP Engineering + GM Microsoft Vancouver.

Keynote speaker, tech titan, and Silicon Valley legend Guy Kawasaki will be among the 100-plus speakers at the event. Fans of his podcast, Remarkable People, or any of his books will want to listen to his practical but arguably still radical discussion of how to make a difference in your life.

“As a pioneering figure in the tech world, Guy Kawasaki epitomizes the spirit of INNOVATEwest—bold, visionary and forward-thinking,” Cube Business Media and event co-founder David Tyldesley said about the Canva and Apple Macintosh evangelist.

“His presence will set the tone for two days of transformative conversations, spontaneous connections and electric energy that we know Western Canada’s tech and tech-enabled business communities have been asking for,” Tyldesley added.

Cube Business Media Inc. is set to expand its boutique conference and exposition company’s offerings this year. The BC-based company plans to hold more events nationally and stateside. To learn more, visit the website.

When: April 16 and 17, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre