International burlesque stars set to dazzle Vancouver fans this week

Canada’s longest-running burlesque festival returns to Vancouver this week, and fans are in for an electrifying time.

The Vancouver International Burlesque Festival (VIBF) has showcased the finest local and international talent since 2006, and this year’s edition runs from April 2 to 7.

According to the VIBF, the festival will transcend the boundaries of traditional burlesque.

“Vancouver International Burlesque Festival is back with an electrifying lineup of innovative programs and performances that promise to captivate audiences,” said the festival in a release. “Our stunning main showcases on April 5 and 6 invite you to enjoy jaw-dropping local and international talent.”

The Glamorama Gala on Friday night and Showpony Soiree on Saturday night will see stunning lineups of performers take to the Vancouver Playhouse stage. Burlesque stars on the bill include headliner and first runner-up during the 33rd Annual Burlesque Hall of Fame Tournament of Tease Moscato Sky, five-time-award-winning Red Tongued Raven, Living Legend Shawna The Black Venus, What the Funk Festival’s Grandmaster Funk 2023 Desiré D’Amour, and more.

A virtual showcase with burlesque artists will take place on Sunday, April 7 online, and performers and fans can also attend Tit Talks: an evening of Ted-style talks presented by esteemed performers, academics, and producers on April 4 at The Cultch’s Vancity Culture Lab.

When: April 2 to 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Playhouse, Vancity Culture Lab, and online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online