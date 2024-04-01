EventsArts

International burlesque stars set to dazzle Vancouver fans this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Apr 1 2024, 9:59 pm
International burlesque stars set to dazzle Vancouver fans this week
Vancouver International Burlesque Festival (Kathryn Nickford/Facebook)

Canada’s longest-running burlesque festival returns to Vancouver this week, and fans are in for an electrifying time.

The Vancouver International Burlesque Festival (VIBF) has showcased the finest local and international talent since 2006, and this year’s edition runs from April 2 to 7.

According to the VIBF, the festival will transcend the boundaries of traditional burlesque.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIBF (@vibfa)

“Vancouver International Burlesque Festival is back with an electrifying lineup of innovative programs and performances that promise to captivate audiences,” said the festival in a release. “Our stunning main showcases on April 5 and 6 invite you to enjoy jaw-dropping local and international talent.”

burlesque

ArtStudia Group/Shutterstock

The Glamorama Gala on Friday night and Showpony Soiree on Saturday night will see stunning lineups of performers take to the Vancouver Playhouse stage. Burlesque stars on the bill include headliner and first runner-up during the 33rd Annual Burlesque Hall of Fame Tournament of Tease Moscato Sky, five-time-award-winning Red Tongued Raven, Living Legend Shawna The Black Venus, What the Funk Festival’s Grandmaster Funk 2023 Desiré D’Amour, and more.

Vancouver International Burlesque Festival

Vancouver International Burlesque Festival/Facebook

A virtual showcase with burlesque artists will take place on Sunday, April 7 online, and performers and fans can also attend Tit Talks: an evening of Ted-style talks presented by esteemed performers, academics, and producers on April 4 at The Cultch’s Vancity Culture Lab.

Vancouver International Burlesque Festival

When: April 2 to 7, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Playhouse, Vancity Culture Lab, and online
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

