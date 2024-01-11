FoodFood EventsFood News

The third-annual Food Truck Wars is returning to Metro Vancouver

Jan 11 2024, 8:37 pm
Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

Vancouver has a pretty incredible food truck scene, so naturally, you want to know which one is the best of the best. Hence, the food truck wars.

On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks.

Alongside plenty of great eats, the festival will also have live stage performances featuring local artists, a kids’ zone, engaging activities, and a local artisan market brought to you by BC Shop Local.

The festival is also teaming up with KPU Brew for site-wide beer and wine service.

This year’s awards include:

  • Best Meat Sweats
  • Best Between The Bun
  • Best Vegetarian/Plant-Based
  • Sweetest Treats
  • Best International Fusion
  • Best Classic
  • Best in Show
  • Peoples Choice voted online

Tickets are by donation with partial proceeds going to the KPU Endowment fund.

Here’s the current list of participating food trucks, with more to be added soon:

  • Aloha Poke
  • Bao Buns
  • BeaverTails
  • Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz
  • Big Chip Truck
  • Corndog King
  • Crema Ice Cream
  • Cuba Street Food
  • Dim Sum Express
  • Dos Amigos
  • Egg Blanket
  • G’s Donairs
  • Guerilla Q
  • Green Coast Coffee
  • It’s All About Grill
  • Japadog
  • Juicy Green Express
  • Kampong Taste Of Malaysia
  • KYU Grill
  • Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza
  • Mama’s Fish & Chips
  • Little oOties Mini Donuts ( 2022 + 2023 Winner Sweetest Treat)
  • Mahshiko Food
  • Melttown Grilled Cheese
  • Mo Bacon
  • Mom’s Grilled Cheese
  • Old Country Pierogi
  • Reel Mac & Cheese
  • Roasted Revolution
  • Rocky Point Ice Cream
  • Shameless Buns
  • ShawarmaTime
  • Slavic Rolls
  • Street Dogs
  • Taco Nori
  • Taco Tigre
  • The Mad Greek (2023 Winner Best Meat Sweats)
  • Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts (2023 Winner Best In Show)
  • Tokyo Katsu-sand
  • Truckin’ BBQ
  • Twisted Potato Express
  • Wings Outdoor Grill

Food Truck Wars 2024

When: Friday, April 19th: 3 pm – 9 pm
Saturday, April 20th: 11 am – 9 pm
Sunday, April 21st: 11 am – 8 pm
Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley
Cost: Entry by donation

