The third-annual Food Truck Wars is returning to Metro Vancouver

Vancouver has a pretty incredible food truck scene, so naturally, you want to know which one is the best of the best. Hence, the food truck wars.

On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks.

Alongside plenty of great eats, the festival will also have live stage performances featuring local artists, a kids’ zone, engaging activities, and a local artisan market brought to you by BC Shop Local.

The festival is also teaming up with KPU Brew for site-wide beer and wine service.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (@gvfoodtruckfest)

This year’s awards include:

Best Meat Sweats

Best Between The Bun

Best Vegetarian/Plant-Based

Sweetest Treats

Best International Fusion

Best Classic

Best in Show

Peoples Choice voted online

Tickets are by donation with partial proceeds going to the KPU Endowment fund.

Here’s the current list of participating food trucks, with more to be added soon:

Aloha Poke

Bao Buns

BeaverTails

Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz

Big Chip Truck

Corndog King

Crema Ice Cream

Cuba Street Food

Dim Sum Express

Dos Amigos

Egg Blanket

G’s Donairs

Guerilla Q

Green Coast Coffee

It’s All About Grill

Japadog

Juicy Green Express

Kampong Taste Of Malaysia

KYU Grill

Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza

Mama’s Fish & Chips

Little oOties Mini Donuts ( 2022 + 2023 Winner Sweetest Treat)

Mahshiko Food

Melttown Grilled Cheese

Mo Bacon

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Old Country Pierogi

Reel Mac & Cheese

Roasted Revolution

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Shameless Buns

ShawarmaTime

Slavic Rolls

Street Dogs

Taco Nori

Taco Tigre

The Mad Greek (2023 Winner Best Meat Sweats)

Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts (2023 Winner Best In Show)

Tokyo Katsu-sand

Truckin’ BBQ

Twisted Potato Express

Wings Outdoor Grill

When: Friday, April 19th: 3 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, April 20th: 11 am – 9 pm

Sunday, April 21st: 11 am – 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: Entry by donation

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.