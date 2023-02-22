Last summer saw Vancouver’s very first Halal Food Fest, a free event highlighting our region’s great halal food vendors.

This year, a massive halal food tour is happening across North America, with its first planned stop in Vancouver.

Founded in Toronto last year, The Halal Ribfest is set to be a much bigger event this year, with stops in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and several American states.

The tour will start in Vancouver from June 2 to 4 before heading to Calgary, Edmonton, Downsview, Windsor, and several other Canadian cities.

The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, in addition to ice cream stalls and beverage options.

There will also be carnival rides and games, a local market, and food competitions, though exact details will vary depending on the location.

Vendor applications are still open for the Vancouver event, and the location has yet to be shared by event organizers, so stay tuned for more details.

When: June 2 to 4

Where: TBD location in Vancouver