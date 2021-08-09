Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with a cheesy twist.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers, called Le Burger Week, will take place for two weeks, from September 1 to 14.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

“Every year, we have restaurateurs and burger fans saying they want more time to share and discover more burgers,” said co-founder Na’eem Adam.

“Our concept is clearly a ‘week,’ but being our 10th year in operation, we wanted to offer something that mattered to our community – and that’s more time and more burgers! It’s Le Burger Weeks!”

This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across the country, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.

British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.

Le Burger Week will again support Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB) and United Way Canada.

Check out participating restaurants in your area and be sure to plan a visit during this celebration.