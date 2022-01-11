La Poutine Week is returning this year, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place from February 1 to 14 this year in honour of the food fest’s 10th run.

You might also like: Don Alfonso 1890’s award winning Best Meal of The Year (PHOTOS)

Canadian bakery's lookalike "Tim Wiebe" donut collection is yummy

This Vancouver vaccine clinic is secretly a pasta paradise (VIDEO)

From the west coast to the east, poutine fanatics are invited to share their experience on social media and vote for their favourite dish on the La Poutine Week website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Poutine Week (@lapoutineweek)

Hungry customers will be able to enjoy the delicious creations through takeout or delivery with DoorDash.

DoorDash will offer $8 off orders of $15 or more on eligible poutine orders throughout the poutine fest to support local restaurants across the country.

Once again, a dollar from every poutine sold will go towards Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB).

United Way Winnipeg, a non-profit helping communities in need across Winnipeg, and Moisson Québec, a food bank organization in the City of Quebec, will also be joining the event.

Stay tuned for a list of participating restaurants in every city, or if you’re a restaurant, you can sign up.