6 Vancouver food events happening this week: April 24 to 30

This week is the last week of April, marking the end of some of early spring’s first food events and festivals, and the beginning of others.

From a Northern Italian dinner to a seafood boil at a chill East Van joint, there’s no shortage of fantastic events to check out in the city this week.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from April 24 to 30.

One-Time Events

Taste of Piemonte Dinner

Join Il Centro – also known as the Italian Cultural Centre – for its special Taste of Piemonte night. The Centre’s chef has created a menu highlighting the best of the Northern Italian region, including dishes like Vitello Tonnato, Bagna Cauda, Fritto Misto, and more.

When: Thursday, April 27 from 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $65 per person

The Perfect Boil at Wild Thing on Main

Main Street’s Wild Thing is hosting a monthly seafood boil this spring and summer, and this month’s edition is set to happen on April 30. For $50, guests will get to feast on crab, mussels, clams, shrimp, spuds and corn, alongside sourdough from Nelson the Seagull – plus one cheap beer. Tickets sell out quickly so get yours while you can!

When: Sunday, April 30 at 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Wild Thing on Main — 2420 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 per person; email [email protected]

Yoshi No Gawa Saké Pairing Dinner at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

This week, Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market will be throwing a Spring Saké Celebration Dinner. The event will “take guests on a guided tour of classic and rare varietals from renowned Saké producer Yoshi No Gawa,” which will be paired with unique dishes from Shellfish Market Chef Tommy Shorthouse.

When: Wednesday, April 26 at 7 pm

Where: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar — 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $175 per person

Recurring Events

Vancouver Brewers Fest 2023

The inaugural run for this new 10-day festival will go down between Friday, April 21, and Sunday, April 30, 2023. This celebration has been organized by Vancouver’s craft breweries and it features events that take place in brewery tasting rooms and brewery lounges around the city.

Attendees can expect collaborations, tap takeovers, games, special functions, beer dinners, and talks, along with other craft beer-focused events and gatherings. Some breweries will offer tickets for their events, but others will be in a first-come, first-serve format. Events will be added to the festival website as they are confirmed.

When: Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 30, 2023

Where: Craft breweries around Vancouver

Tickets: Head here for event details

Filipino Restaurant Month

This month, the second annual Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada event kicks off, with restaurants participating across the country. From April 1 to 30, nine different Filipino restaurants in Vancouver and surrounding areas will be offering special menu offerings for diners to discover. From fast-food-style eats at Shameless Buns to traditional Sisig at Pampanga’s Cuisine, Vancouver’s restaurants have a lot to offer when it comes to food from the Philippines.

When: April 1 to 30

Where: Participating restaurants

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

With the beginning of spring, it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea to suit the season. The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea. Folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

When: Wednesdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: book online