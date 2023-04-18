It’s that time of the year again: the much-loved PattyPass is officially returning to Vancouver this summer.

The curated burger deal from the folks behind The Real Beef Buddies is officially coming back next month, along with the limited-time offer of 50% off burgers from some of the best burger joints around the city.

The Real Beef Buddies are a group of burger lovers and experts who created PattyPass as a way to support and highlight local burger spots.

The booklet of local deals is released annually, and this year, for its third edition, PattyPass will be running from May 1 through to August 31. The PattyPass will get you 50% off one featured burger at each participating location during this period.

Vegetarian options are also available at each location, and $1 from each PattyPass booklet sold will go to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

Participating burger joints this year include:

Between 2 Buns

Blaze Gourmet Burgers

Downlow Burgers

El Guapo

Fable Diner

Fable Diner & Bar

Miller’s Fries

PKLS Burgers

Popina Canteen

Pourhouse

Wally’s Burgers

This year, PattyPass holders will also get a two-month free trial of The RSVPlist’s Supper Club membership, an initiative that connects folks around the city for group dinners as a way of meeting new people and bonding over food.

Those who participate in PattyPass will also have the chance to rate each burger they try, with categories including Appearance, First Bite, Toppings, Patty-to-Bun Ratio, and more, the results of which will later be tallied to determine Vancouver’s absolute top burg.

“The goal is to promote local, high quality burger joints while giving people something fun to do around town in the summer,” organizers explain.

PattyPass booklets are on sale now for only $15.

PattyPass by The Real Beef Buddies

When: May 1 to August 31, 2023

Where: Various locations around Vancouver

Tickets: Available online through their website

Instagram