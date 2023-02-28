Mangia bene! Italian Day returns to Commercial Drive this summer

Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this summer with a full-size festival.

Italian Day is set to pack Commercial Drive with pasta, pizza, and partygoers on Sunday, June 11, 2023

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event.

This year’s theme is Rinascimento, meaning Renaissance. The festival explains that “like the butterfly, a symbol of transformation, one can extend the literal meaning of Renaissance as a representation of hope and new beginnings.”

“(It’s) something we all need, and elements we seek to embrace with famiglia, food, wine, music, dancing, activities, and conversations, grateful in spirit and hopeful in feel-good experiences reborn,” said Italian Day on the Drive on social media.

Last year’s Italian Days was presented in a village-style setting at Commercial Drive’s Grandview Park. The mini version of the beloved cultural street festival drew a huge crowd with live performances, all-ages activities, vendors, and of course, delicious food!

Get ready to mangia bene this summer!

When: June 11, 2023

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free