If there ever were a cure for the Mondays it would surely include sweets, which is why the news of a new treat shop opening soon is especially welcome today.

The Khaykery, a small, local Filipino-owned bakeshop, just shared that it will be opening a new location in Richmond soon.

The bakery’s first location, opened in 2019, is at 1610 Robson Street, right in the heart of the West End neighbourhood. It’s known for its silvanas, a frozen Filipino treat that consists of two cashew meringue cookies filled with buttercream.

Rotating flavours include ube cake, buko pandan, matcha green tea pistachio, and cookies ‘n cream.

The original location also serves other sweets like affogato, gelato, and cupcakes.

You can also buy the bakeshop’s silvanas in a few select shops around Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

In addition to serving up its sweets at the Richmond Night Market as of July 29, The Khaykery will be adding a second brick-and-mortar location in Richmond soon.

An address and opening date haven’t been shared yet but stay tuned for more details as they’re revealed.