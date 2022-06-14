McDonald's just launched a new treat across Canada

McDonald’s fans, listen up! The fast-food chain has officially launched a new flavour of its beloved treat, the McFlurry, for the summer season.

Starting today, folks can head to their nearest location and pick up a KitKat McFlurry.

This morsel is debuting across Canada, but only for a limited time. Customers have from now until August 29, 2022, to get in on this sweet treat at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

Made with smooth vanilla soft serve blended with pieces of KitKat, this offering joins the recent launch of the brand’s summer menu lineup.

That lineup includes bites like a series of triple-thick milkshakes and more.