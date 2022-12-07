18 family-friendly holiday events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The holiday season is upon us and kids from one to 92 are gearing up to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year!

That’s why we love checking out all the festive events in Metro Vancouver, from sparkling holiday lights to photos with Santa and everything in between.

From Bright Nights at Stanley Park to PNE Winter Fair and more, there’s something for all ages to enjoy. Here’s our list of 18 family-friendly Holiday events to discover this December!

What: There is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Visitors will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Admission to Bright Nights this year is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Burn Fund.

When: Now until January 1, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: By donation

What: Experience the magic of Christmas this December with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa. Fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in this festive flight happening until January 3, 2023.

There are even special Breakfast with Santa events planned as well as seasonal treats being served in The Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe

When: December 8, 2022, to January 3, 2023 (Closed on December 25)

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Holiday Pop-Up on the Square features over 30 local vendors offering a variety of items, and some of Vancouver’s best buskers making things merry and bright throughout the two-day event. There will also be a musical set by Chorus Studio, a 60-person pop choir performing holiday hits on December 10 from 7 to 8 pm.

A giant inflatable snow globe will be making its downtown debut appearance on both days, and you can even spot the cheerful Vancouver Christmas Market’s mascots, Holly and Jolly, who are always happy to take a photo.

When: December 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm (Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Pacific National Exhibition is hosting the PNE Winter Fair, described as the most unique winter fair in all of BC. For 10 days, there will be indoor concerts to attend, holiday-themed food and drinks to sip, a cute seasonal marketplace, light displays, and more.

Holiday Night Concerts scheduled for this year include The Tenors, Tom Cochrane, Holly Cole, Jann Arden, Dionne Warwick, Johnny Reid, and other renowned talents.

When: December 14 to 23, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$15 in advance, purchase online. Holiday night concert tickets can also be purchased online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has reopened for the season. Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

The rink has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Open daily Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm

Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: The Centre Vancouver is screening Home Alone 2 on its giant 52-foot screen with surround sound. There will even be free concessions during the event.

In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone 2 stars Macaulay Culkin as 10-year-old Kevin McCallister who finds himself stranded in New York City. As Kevin explores the big city, a pair of familiar bumbling burglars are not far behind.

When: December 17, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Centre — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Lumagica, described as “the brightest light festival in British Columbia,” takes place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds until December 30. Guests will be treated to stunning light installations, live entertainment, roving characters, and more during their visit.

Explore themed areas such as Snow Fun Land, the Ice Queendom, and Gingerbread Lane and snap a festive holiday photo. Then visit the North Pole so the little ones can check out Elfies Play Palace, Candyland, and Santa’s cabin.

When: Now until December 30, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (last timeslot is 9 pm)

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62nd Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The annual Peak of Christmas event at Grouse Mountain offers a variety of festive activities for the whole family. Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views. You can also go on a stroll of the stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake to find all of the breathtaking installations.

At Santa’s Workshop, believers young and old can share their special Christmas wishes and take a photo. And make sure you climb aboard the Super Skyride to reach Vancouver’s North Pole and meet the reindeer Dancer and Vixen.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various hours. See the schedule of events online

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: All Peak of Christmas activities is included with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass, or Day Lift Ticket. Bring your family of 4 for $119. Purchase online

What: The sweetest street in the city is back for its 30th year as the Hyatt Regency once again plays host to everyone’s favourite festive tradition. We are talking about the return of the annual Gingerbread Lane, which will take over the lobby of the Burrard Street hotel.

This year’s free event features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers. As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for local charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon.

When: December 2 to 29, 2022

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver — 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations, and activities at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free, entry may be limited based on site capacity.

What: Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: Now until December 24, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (until December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: Paradox Hotel is launching a festive buffet series this month called Santa’s Brunch, with Executive Chef Manpreet Sethi curating a selection of over 20 premium mouth-watering dishes for the all-ages, family-friendly seatings.

The menu includes artisan bacon & chicken apple sausages, wild mushroom ravioli, buttermilk whipped potatoes, and more. Chef-attended stations will serve up freshly sourced seafood and turkey.

When: December 11, 18, and 24, 2022

Time: Seatings at 10 am and 1 pm. All ages are welcome, and families are encouraged.

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver – 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: Adult $99 + tax & gratuity | Child (3-12 years) $55 + tax & gratuity | Infant (2 & under) Complimentary. Purchase online

What: Scuba Claus will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium daily to don his flippers and go for a dive, with festive decor and twinkling lights all around. You can also check out The Polar Express 4D Experience and enjoy the magical Jelly Snow Globe surrounded by over 65,000 incredible animals.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: The annual Christmas at Canada Place, presented by the Port of Vancouver, offers free Christmas attractions on the Canadian Trail (west promenade) and North Point of the popular waterfront destination.

This year’s festivities include a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and a massive 15-foot tall moose light sculpture.

When: December 2, 2022, to January 2, 2023

Time: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Where: Canada Place Canadian Trail and North Point – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights. And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display this holiday season.

When: Now until January 31, 2023

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is welcoming guests to its annual Canyon Lights for the holiday season.

The natural wonderland will be transformed into a magical holiday experience, with thousands of sparkling lights illuminating the iconic suspension bridge and other areas of the park.

When: Now until January 22, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until the end of winter

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: VanDusen Festival of Lights will be delighting visitors at the botanical garden throughout the holiday season, with over one million lights across 15 acres to discover.

You’ll be filled with holiday cheer as you go for a stroll by the VanDusen lakeside and take in the returning Dancing Lights. Invite that special someone to explore the romantic Rose Garden, and then bring the family to stop by the Scottish Shelter to light a candle and donate to Make-A-Wish.

When: Now until January 2, 2023 (Closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$21, free for children 4 years and under. (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online