It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and soon it will be tasting like it too!

Paradox Hotel is launching a festive buffet series this month called Santa’s Brunch, and it’s sure to make your spirits bright!

The 147-room luxury hotel in Downtown Vancouver will host the mouthwatering Christmas feast on Sunday, December 11, Sunday, December 18, and Saturday, December 24. Tickets are on sale now, and this is so much more than just milk and cookies.

Executive Chef Manpreet Sethi has curated a selection of over 20 premium mouth-watering dishes for the all-ages, family-friendly brunch seatings.

The menu includes artisan bacon & chicken apple sausages, wild mushroom ravioli, buttermilk whipped potatoes, and more. Chef-attended stations will serve up freshly sourced seafood and turkey.

Make sure to save room on your plate (and in your stomach), as there will be a dessert table full of holiday treats, including artisan cheese and assorted mini donuts.

Little ones can also check out the kids’ buffet, with classics such as maple butter pancakes, breaded chicken tenders, and sweet treats.

You’ll enjoy the decadent holiday brunch in one of Paradox Hotel’s elegant banquet spaces transformed with Winter Wonderland-themed décor. And yes, Santa Claus will be in attendance, so make sure you snap a family photo!

When: December 11, 18 and 24, 2022

Time: Seatings at 10 am and 1 pm. All ages are welcome, and families are encouraged.

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver – 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: Adult $99.00 + tax & gratuity | Child (3-12 years) $55.00 + tax & gratuity | Infant (2 & under) Complimentary. Purchase online

