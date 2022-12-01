18 holiday markets and craft fairs to shop in Metro Vancouver this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

With the holiday season upon us, there’s no better way to get into the spirit of things than by shopping, eating, and then shopping some more.

With a massive selection of winter, holiday, and Christmas craft fairs, it’s also never been easier to get your shopping done while supporting local businesses. And there’s still time to find something for everyone on your list before the big day!

Here are some Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs for treats, stocking stuffers, and unique one-of-a-kind gifts to check out in Metro Vancouver and beyond in December.

What: Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy

When: Now until December 24, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (until December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Adult tickets starting at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) starting at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) starting at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: For the second year in a row, the Little Mountain Holiday Pop-Up Shop is calling The Polygon Gallery its home for the holiday season. Discover a carefully curated lineup of handcrafted and one-of-a-kind products from local vendors, with a special focus on creations by women and BIPOC.

Plus every weekend includes a festive Meet the Makers social that everyone is welcome to, with demos, a photo booth, and a lively, festive atmosphere.

When: Now until December 24, 2022 (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday Saturday and Sunday), 10 am to 8 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 41st annual Coquitlam Christmas Craft Fair features BC-based artisans, turning the Poirier Forum into a winter wonderland full of handmade crafts, food items, holiday gifts, and decor.

When: December 2 to 4, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday) 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Poirier Forum — 618 Poirier Forum, Coquitlam

Admission: $5 per adult, $3 for seniors, and free for children 12 and under. Purchase online

What: Make It!, Western Canada’s premier craft fair, is happening at the PNE Forum from December 7 to 11. The first handmade market since 2019 will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.

When: December 7 to 11, 2022

Time: Wednesday, 5 to 9 pm; Tuesday and Friday, 11 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12, purchase online here. Get 50% off tickets from November 2 to 4. Kids 12 and under are free

What: This Japanese Christmas market is a great chance to check out more than 60 participating vendors. Highlights will include Japanese food from local chefs and producers; Japanese-themed merchandise, crafts, and works of art; and an on-site samurai for photo opportunities.

Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, Japan Markets aim to bring together and celebrate Japanese culture through the context of a public fair.

When: December 3 and 4, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

What: City Centre Artist Lodge X Ice Cream Truck Live presents Connect X-Mas Market & Music Festival: Love is the Warmest Colour. The three-day community festival combines an open studio art sale and a live music festival into a celebration of creativity. Bring your appetite as there will also be food trucks on-site with delicious eats.

Connect X-Mas Market & Music Festival is free to attend before 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

When: December 2, 3, and 4, 2022

Time: Friday, opens at 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday, Open Studios from 11 am to 7 pm and Ice Cream Truck Live from 11 am to 11 pm

Where: City Centre – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are required on Friday Night. Free admission before 5 pm and ticketed afterward on Saturday and Sunday. Purchase online

What: Eastside Flea’s popular Winter Markets feature a curated roster of over 60 local makers and collectors with vintage clothing, small-batch items, antiques and collectibles, and more to discover. Shop for everyone on your list in the new vintage showroom and then treat yourself to delicious dishes and beverages from the food trucks on site.

When: December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios — 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $5

What: Lulu Island Winery’s free Christmas market features over 40 local vendors, food trucks, and more. Enjoy a cup of mulled wine and enjoy live music when you visit this cozy market in December.

When: December 10 and 11, 2022

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free, register online

What: OH Studio and Strange Fellows Brewing are teaming up to present Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. The market will feature eclectic work from over 30 artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list.

Krampusmarkt will also feature live music and photos with the half-goat and half-demon himself.

When: December 9 to 11, 2022

Time: Friday, 6 to 10 pm; Saturday, 11 to 6 pm; Sunday, 11 to 4 pm

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Admission: $15 for opening reception before 8 pm on Friday, then $5 after 8 pm. $5 general admission for Saturday and Sunday

What: Vancouver-based Better Basics is hosting its first-ever holiday market, with 25 women-owned, local brands to discover. There will be a variety of home, wellness and apparel brands on-site, including Mala the Brand, Elate Beauty, Hart & Stone, and more.

You can also enjoy a drink from the cider bar from Windfall Cider, a latte bar by Blume, and then pick up baked goods from La Bise Bakery.

When: December 10 to 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 852 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 20 ceramic artists making pottery in the West End. With a wide range of styles and techniques, the West End Pottery Club has something for everyone on your list as you shop local this holiday season. Don’t forget to pick up something for yourself at the sale.

When: December 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Barclay Room at the West End Community Centre — 870 Denman Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The annual Il Centro Christmas Market is taking place on Sunday, December 11, and will feature everything you need to get into the holiday spirit.

Attendees of the free market will discover over 30 vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts and goods. And yes, there will be lots of tasty Italian treats being served as well.

When: December 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, East Vancouver

Admission: Free, register online

What: The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out.

There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Outside, there will be a heated outdoor eating area that’s both pet- and kid-friendly.

When: December 15, 2022

Time: 6 pm to late

Where: Waldorf Hotel — 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door. You can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing or clean bedding.

What: The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, happens every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From noon to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 24, 2022

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Pacific Arts Market hosts a holly-jolly afternoon including a meeting with Santa Claus, live art demos, and a local artist and craft market.

When: December 18, 2022

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Pacific Arts Market — 1448 W Broadway, Vancouver

Admission: Free, register online

What: The ninth annual Winter Treasures Artisan Market is filled with handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list. Visit PoMoArts to discover pottery, jewellery, art, and more created by BC artists.

When: Now until December 22, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 9 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 4:30 pm (weekends)

Where: PoMoArts — 2425 St. Johns Street, Port Moody

Admission: Free

What: Holiday Pop-Up on the Square features over 30 local vendors offering a variety of items, and some of Vancouver’s best buskers making things merry and bright throughout the two-day event. There will also be a musical set by Chorus Studio, a 60-person pop choir performing holiday hits on December 10 from 7 to 8 pm.

A giant inflatable snow globe will be making its downtown debut appearance on both days, and you can even spot the cheerful Vancouver Christmas Market’s mascots, Holly and Jolly, who are always happy to take a photo.

When: December 9 and 10, 2022

Time: Friday, 4 to 10 pm; Saturday, 1 to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The sixth Weirdos Holiday Market is a one-stop-shop for everything unusual and delightful for the unique people on your gift list. Shop from 40 artists personally curated by founder and organizer Rachel Zottenberg, including witchy wares, collectibles, eccentric art, candles, books, and more.

When: December 9 to 11, December 16 to 18, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm (Fridays, 19+), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturdays and Sundays, all ages)

Where: The Russian Hall – 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $5 at the door for ages 13 and up, by donation for children 12 and under

With files from Hanna McLean