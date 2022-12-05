9 places to get pet photos with Santa Claus in Metro Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Who says kids get to have all the fun at Christmas?

Santa Claus is coming to town, and your furry friend can get in on the holiday fun by getting their picture taken with jolly old Saint Nick.

Here are nine places where you can take your pets to get their picture taken with the big man this month. We’ve also included a few howl-iday events that are sans Santa in case your furry friend is afraid of him!

You might also like: A free Canadian Christmas Festival is bringing cheer to Granville Island this season

Gingerbread Lane celebrates 30 years of free holiday joy in Vancouver this December

22 FREE holiday events in Metro Vancouver to make your spirits bright

Starting this weekend at PetSmarts across Canada, you can book your pet in for a special one-on-one photo with ole Saint Nick himself.

When: December 10 and 11, December 17 and 18, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: At all Canadian PetSmart stores

Cost: Free

Get ready for a cuteness overload! Note: All pets must be leashed or in crates and kept calm while at Capilano Mall.

When: December 8 and 9, December 15 and 16, 2022

Time: 5 to 7 pm

Where: Capilano Mall – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Cost: $24.99 to $34.99 for Santa photo packages. Purchase online

Global Pet Foods are collaborating with The Pawsitive Collection to host its first annual in-store Santa Photos. Photos are first come, first served, and owners are asked to bring their own cameras. The event is free with donations to GPF’s Paw Drive, which supports local rescues.

When: December 6 (Highgate), December 11 (Hastings), 2022

Time: 6 to 8 pm (Highgate), 11 am to 2 pm (Hastings)

Where: 134-7155 Kingsway, Burnaby (Highgate), 4293 Hastings Street, Burnaby (Hastings)

Cost: By donation, all proceeds go to local rescues

Wonderpup Academy has invited photographer Tricia Lianna on December 10 to take Pawliday photos of your pup and you. Email [email protected] academy.com to schedule your designated time. All proceeds will support the New West Animal Shelter and Northern Hope Dog Rescue.

When: December 10, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 9 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: $20 for two digital prints, 50% of proceeds to New West Animal Shelter and 50% of proceeds to Northern Hope Dog Rescue

Haney Builders’ Supplies is hosting a Santa for Dogs event, but any well-behaved animal is welcome to meet St. Nick. In the past, the holiday welcomed goats, pigs, ferrets, and even bearded dragons. All proceeds go to S.A.I.N.T.S. Animal Rescue.

When: December 11 and 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: 22740 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge

Cost: $20 suggested donation; all proceeds go to S.A.I.N.T.S. Animal Rescue.

You and your friendly furry companion are invited to the BC SPCA West Vancouver for photos with Santa and a festive holiday craft and bake sale. All proceeds will go to help the animals at the West Vancouver Community Animal Center.

When: December 11, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: BC SPCA West Vancouver Community Animal Center – 1020 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $10 donation, all proceeds to BC SPCA West Vancouver

Bring your pet to meet Santa and get a photo at Pets-N-Us in Delta. The event is by donation to PB & Chi Dog Rescue Society.

When: December 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: 1302A 56th Street, Delta

Cost: By donation to PB & Chi Dog Rescue Society

Port Moody Police and Uptown Dawg are teaming up for the annual Photos with Santa. Photos are done by appointment with a minimum donation of $20 per family, with all proceeds going to Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Every pup will also receive a treat from Santa.

When: December 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park, Point Moody

Cost: Minimum donation of $20 to Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Book in person at Uptown Dawg Port Moody or by calling 604-469-3294.

Mindful Mutts is hosting its Fear Free Santa-less Holiday Photos for the sixth year this holiday season with the help of K9 Studios. The by-appointment holiday pics are by donation to SNAPPS – Squamish Neighbourhood Animal Partnership and Protection Society.

When: December 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 810A 20th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Minimum donation of $20 to SNAPPS, book via [email protected]

With files from Darcy Matheson