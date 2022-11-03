One of the region’s most magical holiday light displays will be shining brightly beginning next month, though it will be without its star attraction this year.

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund have announced that Bright Nights at Stanley Park is happening from December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

The 25th anniversary of the popular event will look a little different though, as the vintage Christmas trains have been grounded for the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Park Board (@vanparkboard)

You might also like: Canada's magical holiday train is returning to Metro Vancouver this year (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

A huge festive handmade market is returning to Vancouver in December

VanDusen Festival of Lights returning to Vancouver this holiday season

“This is a cherished tradition for many folks in Vancouver, and although it’s disappointing the trains can’t be a part of this year’s event due to technical challenges, we’re committed to helping create the best possible holiday experience with our partners,” said Steve Jackson, director of business services for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, in a release. “Countless firefighters have put a lot of effort and thought into this year’s setup, and we can’t wait to see how it looks.

“We know this year’s Bright Nights will still bring joy to families and we encourage folks to come and donate for an important cause.”

There is still plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Admission to Bright Nights this year is by donation with all proceeds benefiting the Burn Fund.

Visitors will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Firefighters will be welcoming guests as they arrive, and the little ones can visit Santa’s workshop in the barn for the first time since 2019.

To warm up during the chilly evenings, check out the number of food vendors on site serving up tasty treats like churros, pretzels, popcorn and hot chocolate. And of course, there will be lots of candy canes to enjoy.

Bright Nights and Bright Nights 50/50 are the single largest fundraiser each year for the Burn Fund, which provides life-saving, life-supporting, and life-enriching services to people in BC. The Park Board has donated over $2.5 million to the Burn Fund since 1998.

Programs supported include Burn Camp and the Home Away Program, which provides accommodations to survivors, firefighters and their families who must travel to Vancouver for medical treatment.

When: December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023 (closed on December 5, 6 and 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: By donation