Canada's biggest drone show is lighting up Vancouver this holiday season

The night sky over Vancouver will be shining brightly this December and it won’t be from Rudolph’s shiny red nose (at least not yet).

Best Buy Canada has announced that it will be bringing the country’s biggest drone show to Canada Place on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3 to help everyone get into a festive spirit.

Bright Skies powered by Best Buy will feature 300 drones moving in synchronization to tell a special holiday story, and is part of this year’s Christmas at Canada Place.

The 10-minute show begins at 6 pm each night and will include festive scenes, holiday images and animations, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself.

Attendees will be able to see the giant aerial light display in the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side and at the north end of the building.

“At Best Buy Canada, we love finding ways to use technology to bring joy to our communities. What better way this year than a spectacular, family-friendly show,” said Polly Tracey, chief communications and public affairs officer, in a release. “We’re excited to bring a free holiday event to Vancouver and give the community a new way to celebrate the holidays.”

Bright Skies is part of the annual Christmas at Canada Place, presented by the Port of Vancouver.

Free Christmas attractions will be taking over the Canadian Trail (west promenade) and North Point Canada Place from December 2, 2022, to January 2, 2023, from 8 am to 11 pm daily.

This year’s festivities include a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and the iconic white sails of Canada Place being illuminated with bright colours and designs throughout the holidays.

And make sure to stop by Canada’s North light display including “Chrismoose,” a massive 15-foot tall moose light sculpture. Snap a photo to commemorate a fun time at Christmas at Canada Place.

