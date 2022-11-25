A stunning 70,000 sq ft holiday light experience is now open in Surrey

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

An enchanting holiday light experience has returned to Surrey for another year of delighting visitors of all ages.

Lumagica, described as “the brightest light festival in British Columbia,” takes place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from Friday, November 25 to Friday, December 30.

Guests will be treated to stunning light installations, live entertainment, roving characters, and more during their visit.

“We are so excited to bring Lumagica to Surrey for another year and we look forward to welcoming new and returning families to unforgettable nights of festive wonder,” said Anne Marie and Alex Urquhart, co-owners of Lumagica Surrey, in a release. “We are proud to employ local staff in all aspects of the event, from set up to entertainment, food and beverage, vendors, and event staff. This reinforces the sense of community that helps make holiday magic a reality.”

The 70,000 sq ft Cloverdale Fairgrounds will be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with indoor and outdoor light experiences and family-friendly activities Lumagica’s colourful cast of characters will be found throughout the festival too.

Explore themed areas such as Snow Fun Land, the Ice Queendom and Gingerbread Lane and snap a festive holiday photo. Then visit the North Pole so the little ones can check out Elfies Play Palace, Candyland, and Santa’s cabin.

And in between visiting all of the awe-inspiring displays, make time to treat yourself to the festive food and drink being served at Snow Fun Land, Ginger Bread Lane, and North Pole Village.

When: November 25 to December 30, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (last timeslot is 9 pm)

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Various prices, purchase online