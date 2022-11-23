With the holidays right around the corner, the excitement for all things festive is really starting to build. What better way to embrace the season than checking out some local events?

From Saturday, November 12, to Monday, January 2, Vancouver Aquarium is hosting its annual Holiday Splash event — and it promises tons of family-friendly fun.

From delicious sweet treats to an enchanting jellyfish snowglobe, and even a scuba-diving Santa Claus, you’ll be feeling the festive spirit from the moment you step through the doors. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store.

The Polar Express 4D Experience

The aquarium’s 4D theatre, which is always a visitor favourite, will take you on an extraordinary adventure this holiday season with The Polar Express. This new showing tells the story of a doubting young boy who takes a magical train ride to the North Pole and embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

Jelly Snow Globe

Gaze into the Jelly Snow Globe and discover an illuminated underwater world where bright white jellyfish float around, peacefully suspended in serene waters. Here, you can also capture a unique and magical family photograph with a one-of-a-kind holiday backdrop.

Scuba Claus

Santa is coming to town! Only this year, he has decided to ditch the sleigh and take a swim instead. Scuba Claus will be wandering the waters at the Vancouver Aquarium every day until Christmas Eve, at 11 am and 2 pm, sharing some holiday cheer with all who visit. As he swims past you, be sure to whisper your Christmas wishes to him and see if they come true.

Deliciously festive eats

Treat your tastebuds to some of the seasonal bites at the aquarium’s café. From savoury snacks like grilled apple chicken and brie paninis to sweet surprises like Christmas clownfish cones and holiday cookies, there’s something for everyone. Guests can also grab a warm cup of hot chocolate in a holiday souvenir penguin mug to enjoy as they stroll through the rooms — and there are even free refills!

Holiday shopping in the gift store