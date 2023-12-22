Vancouver has some great restaurants, so great that even big-time celebrities have taken notice.

From fruit aficionado Harry Styles to the voice of everyone’s favourite race car Owen Wilson, here are the 13 biggest celebrity restaurant sightings in Vancouver this year.

Harry Styles made the rounds of Vancouver food spots on his most recent trip to Vancouver, including Honey Doughnuts & Goodies, Hawksworth Restaurant, and Hobbs Pickles, which he claimed were “the most delicious pickle I’ve ever had.”

Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins was spotted on November 26 at Tasty Indian Bistro in Yaletown.

The restaurant took to Instagram to post a photo of Hopkins alongside the caption, “Honour of having one of Britain’s most recognizable and prolific actors @anthonyhopkins dine with us for lunch today.”

Tasty Indian Bistro is no stranger to celebrities and notable names, with Justin Trudeau being spotted at its Delta location at 8295 120th Street just last year. Additionally, Canucks Defenceman Ian Cole was also seen enjoying the food.

Seth Rogen

Being a Vancourverite himself, when is Seth Rogen not here? We’re teasing, of course, because we love it when Rogen is spotted in his hometown, especially when he’s digging into some local restaurant offerings.

Known widely for its all-you-can-eat Korean pork belly, Damso shared a snap with the A-lister and thanked him for popping in for a bite during the summer.

Rogen was also spotted visiting Kitsilano’s Little Bird Dim Sum just a few days later.

Well-loved Canadian crooner Michael Bublé gave a major shout-out to a beloved seafood restaurant in Vancouver.

The Burnaby-born singer and songwriter shared a photo of him and his wife, actress and model Luisana Lopilato, dining at Blue Water Café.

In his social media post, Bublé thanked Francesco Aquilini, who owns the local eatery, through his investment company, Aquilini Group.

“Lu and I love your restaurant!” Bublé said.

Legendary comedian and actor Will Ferrell is in Vancouver and was spotted dining in the beloved Chinese fine dining restaurant Mott 32.

The source added that the restaurant’s signature Applewood-smoked Peking Duck was served at Ferrell’s table.

Lucky Ed Sheeran! The English singer-songwriter, who was in town this month, was spotted visiting one of Vancouver’s internationally recognized Japanese restaurants.

That week, we learned the pop icon visited a Vancouver record store and it now seems he had an exciting opportunity to visit Tojo’s Restaurant.

This eatery is known for creating top-notch Japanese food served beautifully using fresh and seasonal ingredients.

Wilson posed for a picture on September 1 at the Michelin-recommended Thai restaurant Maenam while picking up his takeout order. According to Chef Angus An, it was actually Wilson’s second time at the restaurant that week and had just been there the night before.

“He had the chef menu with [a] friend,” said An. “[He] particularly loved the new clam soup.”

Bellinis at the Catus Club, anyone? Everyone’s favourite “6 God” was spotted by diners at the Coal Harbour Catus Club in late August, and even put out a social media post thanking the staff after the restaurant delivered a drink to his hotel room. Drake was also spotted at Italian restaurant La Terrazza as well as Cioppino’s.

After crashing Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini’s birthday party at Elisa steakhouse alongside Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Gretzky made the rounds to another spot.

In a pic from owner Gennaro Iorio, Gretzky and Payton also made a stop at La Terrazza, an Italian spot located at 1088 Cambie Street.

Multi-platinum, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Oscar-winning artist Sam Smith was spotted dining out and about in Vancouver.

The songwriter was photographed at none other than Fat Mao, in front of its Chinatown location, ahead of their show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 22.

The restaurant shared that the superstar ordered Khao Soi chicken along with wing bean, roti, and mapo tofu for the table.

The Vancouver-born star who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things was seen dining at a Korean BBQ restaurant in Richmond.

Finn Wolfhard stopped by JJANG Korean BBQ & Social House, according to a post shared on the restaurant’s Instagram.

“He has mesmerized us with his magical music and outstanding performances on screen, and today he chose to taste our delicious dishes with his family and friends!” the social media post reads.

“It’s an absolute honour to dine with him, and we hope he’s impressed with our food and service! Thank you for visiting, Finn!”

Just this month, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey was spotted at Mott 32. The high-end restaurant is known for its innovative Chinese dishes and top-notch wine list.

Skylar Astin, star of the mega-popular Pitch Perfect films, was spotted dining at Tokyo in April in Chinatown.

The American actor popped into the Japanese restaurant and even commented on the eatery’s photo of him on Instagram, saying, “Food was delicious! I’ll be back for more!”

