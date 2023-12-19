We asked and you answered. From breakfast joints to nerdy bars, here are 10 Metro Vancouver restaurants that we miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slicks On Main (@slickityjims)

We miss Slickity Jims, but more specifically, we miss the breakfast burger from Slickty Jims. It was the perfect intersection between meals, bringing breakfast heads and the lunch bunch together for one glorious meal.

Rainforest Cafe

A worthy inclusion, and we don’t just say that because the co-founder and our boss, Karm Sumal, commented it on our Instagram post.

It’s been over 20 years since the Rainforest Cafe closed, and we miss it every time we visit Metropolis at Metrotown. When we think of the Rainforest Cafe, we’re transported to a simpler time when the only thing you had to worry about was when your dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets would arrive and if that animatronic crocodile would come to life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PearTree Restaurant (@peartreeburnaby)

This was the destination for fine dining in Burnaby when it was open. PearTree Restaurant cited “irreconcilable lease negotiants” as the reason for shuttering.

This is just after it made the list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for 2020.

The Foundation used to be the spot for nachos in Vancouver until it unfortunately closed in 2017. Even its smallest portion of the classic meat-free nachos was at least a bag of chips plus toppings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Crow Tavern (@stormcrowtavern)

Vancouver’s nerdiest bar closed in 2022, and we still can’t get over it. It was best known for its games, whacky decor, and good vibes alongside pop-culture-themed food and drink. We were particularly fond of its Bulbasaur Brussel sprouts, Cucco Pot Pie, and Tacos By Taako.

This happened just seven months after it announced the closure of its sister restaurant,t Storm Crow Tavern.

But don’t worry, the same owners just opened up a… pet psychic?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keefer Yard (@thekeeferyard)

Good drinks, yummy eats, and outdoor mini golf, what more could you ask for?

The Keefer Yard was forced to close in 2022 due to permit issues. The space was designed to be a destination where friends could safely visit others during the pandemic.

But don’t worry, you can still visit The Keefer Bar for cocktails and dim sum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Acme Cafe (@acmecafevancouver)

This beloved eatery was best known for its epic pies, the happy hour that came with them, and delicious all-day breakfast. It closed its doors in 2017. We particularly miss the boozy coffee the cafe used to serve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Reef Restaurant (@reefonmain)

The Reef served up a modern taste of the islands with eats like Jerk Chicken, curry, roti, and more! It operated for 21 years before it officially closed in October 2020.

A nice hot bowl of pho was the perfect cure for those typical Vancouver rainy days, and no one served it better than Bao Chau. The restaurant announced its closure in 2021 after 29 years of serving delicious and affordable eats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deana Gill-Georgica (@deana_gill)

Bin 941 was known for its New York-style tapas, wine selection, notoriously sky-high stacks of pomme frites, and awesome atmosphere. The restaurants closed super quietly, and in January 2018, Bin 941 took to Facebook to post “To all, Bin is permanently closed.”

