Vancouver-born actor and comedian, Seth Rogen, is no stranger to highlighting a local restaurant. So if you’re looking for another recommendation from this homegrown funny man, he was recently spotted at a popular craft beer and dim sum spot.

Little Bird Dim Sum shared a photo on social media of Rogen and staff after he dropped by for buns and beers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Bird Dim Sum (@littlebirddimsum)



This Kitsilano restaurant is one of Michelin’s favourite affordable spots in Vancouver.

Here, you can order grub from the land, sea, and garden — everything from Siu Mai, Steamed Pork Buns, and Sticky Rice to Curry Squid, Fried Wontons, and a Crispy Bean Curd Roll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Bird Dim Sum (@littlebirddimsum)



However, this is not Rogen’s only go-to dim sum spot, according to the restaurant’s Instagram post.

“Fun fact, him and his family frequented our sister restaurant Flamingo House Dim Sum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flamingo House Dim Sum (@flamingovancouver)



Earlier last week, Rogen was seen dining at a West End staple, Damso Modern Korean Cuisine.

Known widely for its all-you-can-eat Korean pork belly, Damso shared a snap with the A-lister on Tuesday night and thanked him for popping in for a bite.

In Rogen’s history of celebrating local Vancouver cuisine in the public eye, he even appeared on an episode of David Chang’s Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner in 2019, where he showcased several familiar spots around town.

Chang and the Vancouver-born actor were spotted at many local joints for that project, including Granville Island’s Lee’s Donuts and Richmond’s HK BBQ Master, posting about the destinations along the way via social media.