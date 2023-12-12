"The Last of Us" star spotted at top Vancouver Chinese restaurant

From Harry Styles to Anthony Hopkins to Michael Bublé, Vancouver’s recent string of A-list celeb sightings in restaurants has been on level 100 lately.

Now, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has been spotted dining in Vancity.

A source close to Mott 32 Vancouver confirmed the English actor, also known for their role in Game of Thrones, was there over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mott 32 Vancouver (@mott32van)

The high-end restaurant is known for its innovative Chinese dishes and top-notch wine list.

Ramsey isn’t the only star that’s popped into the W Georgia Street destination recently; the one and only Will Ferrell was there just last month, a source confirmed to Dished.

Be sure to check out the other notable folks in town this month and keep an eye out for them. You never know when you’ll bump into one of your favourite actors in the wild!